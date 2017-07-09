Lynda Hallinan: Britain's Great Dixter celebrity gardener has ideas to help sex up your garden

Supplied British celebrity gardener Fergus Garrett will be in New Zealand to share his plant passions at Nelmac Garden Marlborough in November.

OPINION: My father has a habit of foraging for tourists. Like a beagle at the border, he can catch the scent of a complete stranger – in the bush, on a beach, in a camping ground or at the pub – and entrap them through sheer conversational persistence.

Cyclists, campers, hitchhikers: our farmhouse had an open-door policy for waifs and strays with wanderlust and an appetite for authentic Kiwi hospitality. There was Xavier, a French tourist we took home to entertain a friend's mother who was taking French lessons. He stayed for a fortnight. There was Jon, the Dutch dairy farmer; Karen and Bill, a couple of Canadian honeymooners; two Japanese girls who said nothing but "Hen desu ne?" ("How strange!"); and our American besties, Beth and Jeff.

David Banks The late Christopher "Christo" Lloyd of Great Dixter with his head gardener Fergus Garrett.

Beth and Jeff had the fortune – or misfortune, had they been hoping for a quiet night – of booking the cabin next to Dad's at the Karamea Holiday Park on the West Coast. Dad invited them to stay when their tiki tour of New Zealand brought them north, and they did.That was almost a decade ago. They've boomeranged back, twice – once to deadhead dahlias at my wedding, another time to walk the Milford Track with my brother-in-law's family – and we've caught up with them in Australia, Minnesota and Arizona. Beth and Jeff call us their Kiwi whanau and we call them our American kith and kin.

There's an art to forming relationships on the fly ("there is a fine line between serendipity and stalking," quipped the British sports commentator David Coleman), for only rarely does a random encounter evolve into a lifelong friendship.

When famed British gardener Fergus Garrett was a teenager in London, one of his horticultural college classmates was Neil Ross, well-known to many New Zealand gardeners as the former head gardener at Ayrlies at Whitford, and a longtime contributor to NZ Gardener magazine. Ross was, in turn, friends with Christopher "Christo" Lloyd – the celebrity creator of Great Dixter in East Sussex.

When Christo wasn't courting controversy in his riotously colourful garden, he ran a sort of latter-day salon in his historic Tudor house, inviting a hodge-podge of misfits – from supermarket checkout operators to people he met on the train – for legendary weekend-long parties. One day, Ross suggested Christo invite Garrett to join the fun and the rest, as they say, is history. Christo made Garrett his head gardener and, a decade after Christo's death, Garrett is now famous in his own right as a gardening auteur, celebrity speaker and flower show judge.

In November, Garrett's coming to New Zealand as the headline act at Nelmac Garden Marlborough, where he'll join Australian celebrity gardener Michael McCoy on stage. These men know their plants, and know how to make them sound sexy. (The 2017 festival's slogan is 50 Shades of Green.)

Garrett's skill is in combining shapes and textures; the actual plants don't matter as much as you might think, he says. He talks of balls, blobs, spikes and a bit of a feathery tickling, but finds compact bedding annuals a turn-off. "I hate plants that have been bred specifically so garden centres can fit more into a lorry and have everything in flower at point of sale."

He also has no time for prissy weaklings that need spraying, so Great Dixter is gradually greening. Whereas once the cracks in the paving stones were sprayed with herbicide, "now we get everyone to spend the first hour of their day on their knees with a wire hook and the job's done and dusted within a fortnight".

And when his team of gardeners stopped shovelling on inorganic fertilisers, improving the soil by composting instead, a curious thing happened. Nothing. "It didn't make any difference at all." In these politically turbulent times, when a single Trump tweet causes a media maelstrom, gardening offers escapism and a degree of peace.

Garrett is a creative thinker who says the best gardens should feel like you're stepping into someone else's painting, but he's pragmatic too. Having now spent more than half his life at Great Dixter, he says he'll stay as long as he feels he has something to offer. "And when I have no more energy to give, I'll do something else."

Hear Fergus Garrett in conversation with Australian designer and garden writer Michael McCoy on Friday, November 10, 6.30pm at the Marlborough Convention Centre, or at his Plant Passions lecture on Sunday, November 12, from 9.30am-11.30am. Tickets on sale now from www.gardenmarlborough.co.nz

