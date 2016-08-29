What 100 layers of fake tan looks like

Makeup artist Stephanie Lange applies 100 layers of fake tan

Lange decided not to put her face through the ordeal.
It was only a matter of time before someone gave this challenge a go and we are glad Stephanie Lange was brave enough to.

On her YouTube channel, Lange put herself through the arduous, and somewhat stinky, task of applying 100 layers of fake tan to her whole body.

And the results are exactly what you would expect 100 layers of fake tan would look like. Did someone say Oompa Loompa?

Before Lange stared the two-hour tanning session.
Lange's complexion quickly changes from creamy white to a shade that resembles stained wood. Lange opted to leave her face out of the challenge to make way for her weekend plans. 

 

What is normally a job that's over within minutes turned into a longer affair.
100 coats later and Lange felt and looked like a sticky date pudding.
 - Stuff

