KIM KARDASHIAN: Weirdest bath bomb I've ever seen. This is what happens when your parents are medically addicted to photo shoots I guess - they start art directing bath time. Next week: black lights and bio-luminescent plankton.

BEYONCE: I'm not sure why Bey and Jay went so meeting-ready for these pics, but I'm in favour. Imagine walking into an interview and these two are the panel! I'd pass out.

CIARA: Pictured here with Jon Bon Jovi (they played a charity gig together), Ciara continues to be a vision of health and vitality. Hope married life is bliss, Cici.

LINDSAY LOHAN: Stars! They're just like us: absolutely obsessed with the butterfly crown Snapchat filter. Really though, it's incredibly depressing to use this one and then see yourself in a normal mirror. Oh, so my nose doesn't really look like that? Fine.

ROSIE HUNTINGTON-WHITELEY: Until we can have Snapchat filters in real life, there's always makeup. And two silky little dachshunds, who make everyone around them look even more beautiful by association.

VICTORIA BECKHAM: The funny thing about celebrity kids is you want to do the same thing as you do with your own cousins, and scream about how big they are now. But seriously. Did you realise Harper Beckham is five already? Wild.

KARLIE KLOSS: What did I say last week about a coloured wall? You can't go past them for an outfit pic. Nice work, Kloss.

JESSICA ALBA: This is very good work. Love a flannel shirt, love a selfie, love that makeup work.

DREW BARRYMORE: This, however, is terrifying. You could not pay me enough money to climb that ladder. My palms are sweating looking at this photo and I don't know why I even included it.