SJP inspired by men's sweat

Sarah Jessica Parker's new perfume Stash smells like men's sweat

Sarah Jessica Parker says her new perfume has been in development for years.
Sarah Jessica Parker says her new perfume has been in development for years.

We're down for an unconventional fragrance, but this might be a step too far. 

Sarah Jessica Parker has launched a new perfume called Stash, and she says it was inspired by men's body odour. 

But in a sexy, European way, so it's all good (maybe). 

Stash has cognac notes (as well as sweat) and you can see that in the bottle design.

"It's old and sexy, like a sweater from a guy who was on the Eurorail too long or something," Parker told The Coveteur

"I knew that I wanted a teeny bit of cognac, a teeny bit of leather, a teeny bit of body odour."

Hmm. Cognac yes, leather absolutely, but body odour? Unconvinced, SJP. For the most part we wear perfume in order to smell... not like that. 

Parker also told The Coveteur that Stash has been in development for years. 

"We started working on this back when Lovely came out and nobody was ready for it. They were like, 'genderless doesn't work, there's nothing like that on the market' - and then I watched it happen," she said. 

"I really wanted it to smell personal, that it could be adaptable, which is a very hard thing for fragrance."

If nothing else, Stash does sound like a departure from the very feminine Lovely. 

We'll give it a sniff test. 

 - Stuff

