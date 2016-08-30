Wigs, scarves and eyebrows: Styling tips for women with cancer

GHD/SUPPLIED Hairdresser Zoe Irwin offers tips for women in cancer treatment and recovery on how to get the most of their wigs.

Cancer is hard enough without the toll it takes on a person's appearance and confidence.

Many women say that losing their hair is one of the hardest parts of undergoing treatment, and it can be difficult to know where to go for help.

First off, of course, we'd recommend Look Good Feel Better, but now ghd are getting in on things too.

SUPPLIED Ghd are selling limited edition blowdryers ($250) and platinum straighteners ($360).

The hair-styling brand have launched a section of their website devoted to resources for women with cancer. From tips on how to style a wig, to advice on head scarves and eyebrow powder, there's a wealth of knowledge on hand.



READ MORE:

* Look Good Feel Better workshops for women with cancer

* Kiwi woman launches Nice Nips temporary tattoos for mastectomy survivors

* Liposuction surgery offers hope for cancer survivors with lymphoedema

Ghd have worked with women who have cancer, as well as with hair and makeup experts. Their message is "you are not defined by your hair."

Hairdresser and ghd ambassador Zoe Irwin worked with Helen Weller to demonstrate how to make a synthetic wig look great.

"Often the hair that we lust after like Beyonce's new curl or Jessie J's crop cut is all wigs, so don't be scared of wigs," she says.

"However, you need to get rid of the synthetic reflection and shine; use some dry shampoo or eye shadow to give a natural looking root and around the hairline."

Lily Russo, fashion editor at Grazia, says a linen or cotton scarf can be a fantastic style element.

"Take inspiration from fashion icons like Bianca Jagger and Talitha Getty," she says.

Russo also recommends a statement lip colour to complete the look.

Ghd have raised over $18,000,000 for breast cancer research worldwide, with $600,000 of that going to the New Zealand National Breast Cancer Foundation in the last 10 years.

- Stuff