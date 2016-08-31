The richest model in the world revealed

Brazil's Gisele holds top spot in Forbes model list; Jenner jumps

Gisele Bundchen and Kendall Jenner, runway queens.
GETTY

Gisele Bundchen and Kendall Jenner, runway queens.

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen remained the highest-paid female model in the world with annual income of $30.5 million, while Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner more than doubled her earnings, according to Forbes' 2016 list on Tuesday.

Jenner, 20-year-old member of reality TV's Kardashian family, tied for third, up from 16th the prior year, and she was the biggest gainer on the 2016 list. Her salary increased from $4 million in 2015 to $10 million in 2016 in part due to partnerships with Estee Lauder and Calvin Klein, Forbes said.

Illinois native Karlie Kloss, 24, was also ranked third and doubled her income to $10 million. The magazine said Kloss had more campaigns than any other model on the list.

Bundchen, 35, has made more money than any other model since 2002 and continues to collect top dollar from endorsement deals with Chanel, Carolina Herrera and Pantene.

READ MORE:
Gisele presses pause on retirement from modelling
Gisele Bundchen taught Jimmy Fallon to walk 
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen and her family eat healthier than all of us, chef reveals 

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid both made it on the list.
REUTERS

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid both made it on the list.

 


Coming in second with $10.5 million was fellow Brazilian Adriana Lima. The longtime Victoria's Secret model works with Maybelline and IWC watches.

The highest-ranked of six newcomers on the list was Gigi Hadid at fifth. Hadid has more than 22 million fans on Instagram, and Forbes said brands like Maybelline and Tommy Hilfiger are eager to reach her audience.

Model Adriana Lima on the runway.
LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS

Model Adriana Lima on the runway.

The 20 models earned a combined $150 million between June 1, 2015 and June 1, 2016. The results included income from cosmetics, fragrance and other contracts and were based on interviews with managers, agents and brand executives.

Ad Feedback

 - Reuters

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

life & style headlines

Unitary Plan: high rise a sign of things to come

Eatery swaps guns for pizza

What it's like being a doctor at dinner

The richest model in the world revealed

Grooming gifts for Dad

Ikea shoppers caught napping

Chrystal Chenery's advice on sex stuff nation

Steven Adams' camo jacket

Recap: What women need to know

NZ's first Dinner in the Dark

Would you try deep fried jelly?

Not everyone can go 'naked'

Zara 'stole' shoe design

Joe Cocker's Colorado manor goes to auction

NZ house prices most unaffordable

Ad Feedback
special offers