Swizz Beatz defends wife Alicia Keys

Swizz Beatz defends Alicia Keys over no make-up stance

EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS Alicia Keys at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Music producer Swizz Beatz cannot understand why critics are "mad" about his wife Alicia Keys' decision to go make-up free at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The 'Girl on Fire' hitmaker went public with her decision to embrace an all-natural look in May this year, when she declared she was no longer willing to "cover up" in a candid piece for Lena Dunham's Lenny newsletter.

GETTY IMAGES On the red carpet with hubby Swizz Beatz.

Beautiful night 💞💞💞🌟🌟🌟 A photo posted by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Aug 29, 2016 at 1:01am PDT

She showed off her cosmetics-free appearance at the New York prizegiving on Sunday, as she walked the white carpet in a red vintage Just Cavalli maxi dress, but her natural look split fashion commentators and bloggers alike, with some applauding Keys, while others insisted she should have made more of an effort for the big awards show.

Think about it 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🙄😂 this is deep😳 #naturallove I'm not mad I'm just saying:) A video posted by therealswizzz (@therealswizzz) on Aug 29, 2016 at 7:41pm PDT

DAVID MCNEW Alicia Keys also went makeup-free at the 2016 BET Awards.

Swizz Beatz has now waded in to the debate to defend his wife, insisting her fashion choices shouldn't be anyone's concern but her own.

"This is deep," he began, in a video posted to Instagram. "Somebody sitting home mad because somebody didn't wear make-up on their face. Not your face, but they didn't put make-up on their face because they just didn't feel like wearing make-up. But you mad because that person didn't put on make-up to please you? (What) type of s**t is this? Cause you can do whatever you wanna do. She didn't tell y'all don't wear no makeup. She just said that she's not vibin' with the make-up all the way 100 per cent like that. That's kinda her thing that she wanna do (sic)."

He then took aim at the detractors, continuing, "You must be mad at a lot of s**t. You better look in that mirror and get that a** fixed cause if you mad at somebody else for not putting make-up on their face as their decision, you got a lot of work to do in life and we all do but you sure do (sic)."

Twitter Makeup-free on The Voice.

Alicia has yet to comment on her husband's post, but she touched on the backlash in a Twitter post, when she shared a photo of herself in the sun, blowing a kiss into the camera.

Y'all, me choosing to be makeup free doesn't mean I'm anti-makeup. Do you! 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/Mg0Ug9YA9q — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) August 29, 2016

"Y'all, me choosing to be makeup free doesn't mean I'm anti-makeup," she explained in the image caption, adding, "Do you!"

In the Lenny Letter article, the 35-year-old beauty revealed her face was not the only thing she was refusing to hide moving forward: "I don't want to cover up anymore. Not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing."

