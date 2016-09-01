Donald Trump in illegal model claim

Three former models say Donald Trump's agency had them working illegally

LUCY NICHOLSON Donald Trump on The Apprentice.

Donald Trump's critics have been waiting for the moment that his anti-immigration rhetoric and promises to crack down on visa fraud would finally collide with his past - and that moment may have arrived.

Three former models (and non-US-citizens) who worked under Trump Model Management in the '00s have blown the whistle on the agency's practice of employing foreign models in the US without the correct visa documentation, likening their conditions to a "sweatshop".

MIKE SEGAR The story follows recent accusations against Trump's wife, Melania, of visa irregularities.



Speaking with Mother Jones, two of the women (whose identities were protected by the publication) said they were never given a work visa, while a third, Rachel Blais, said she had worked in the US for six months after first signing with the agency before they secured her a visa.

The story follows recent accusations against Trump's wife, Melania, after comments she made about her visa arrangements while working as a model in the 1990s - "I travel every few months back to the country, to Slovenia, to stamp the visa" - implied she had in fact worked in America illegally, on a tourist visa.

Blais, who's from Canada and now 31, recently said that despite such shady dealings being quite commonplace in the modelling world, her time at Trump's agency stood out. "Honestly, they are the most crooked agency I've ever worked for, and I've worked for quite a few," she said. She also described their wage practices as "like modern-day slavery", noting that after three years working legally as a model in the US most of the money she earned went back to Trump.

In 2011, Blais appeared in the documentary Girl Model which explored the industry's underbelly, and she's since become an advocate for exploited models. Mother Jones says the two anonymous models, whose careers never took off enough for the agency to get them a visa, left the US in debt to Trump Model Management.

Some of the most disturbing excerpts from the report detail how the models - some as young as 14 - were kept together in a basement apartment that one described as "like a sweatshop".

According to Mother Jones, the agency charged the girls exorbitant rent - the equivalent of an entire apartment - for hostel-style bunk bed lodgings; up to 11 girls crammed into two bedrooms The teenagers didn't feel equipped to complain.

The models claimed the agency knew it was dodging immigration requirements, and that they were coached on what to say to officials as they entered the country. As one recalled, she was told: "When you're stuck at immigration, say that you're coming as a tourist. If they go through your luggage and they find your portfolio, tell them that you're going there to look for an agent."

Despite modelling industry sources confirming this sort of visa-dodging has been commonplace across the industry for decades, the reality is employers do so at the risk of thousands of dollars in fines, and possible jail time.

And then there's the whole ethical morass - not that it should come as any surprise that the Trump empire would have a history of exploiting young women for profit.

For a would-be future President of the United States, running on an anti-immigration platform that targets undocumented foreign workers, one has to wonder how much longer Trump can keep going before accounts such as this really start unravelling his campaign.

It probably depends largely on whether voters buying into his anti-immigration rhetoric really care about illegal immigrants when they happen to be beautiful, mostly white, women. That's the million-dollar question, and for my money, if they haven't cared before now, they're not about to start.

- smh.com.au