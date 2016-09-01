Plastic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva identifies the world's most wanted female face

A London plastic surgeon has used his patient's requests to come up with a composite of the perfect face.

Dr Julian De Silva has kept a list of the most popular requests over the last ten years showing which stars women most want to look like.

And now the Harley St cosmetic surgeon from the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery has created an image of the world's most desirable face.

facialcosmeticsurgery/FACEBOOK Plastic surgeon Dr De Silva has treated over 1000 patients and kept a record of the most popular requests.

It's a combination of Kate Middleton's nose, Keira Knightley's eyes, Angelina Jolie's cheeks and Miley Cyrus' forehead, the Independent has reported.

BEN CURTIS/ GETTY IMAGES /POOL Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's nose is almost "mathematically perfect", according to Dr Julian De Silva.

De Silva said he noted the top requests from 1000 female patients. He identified the most wanted nose belongs to the Duchess of Cambridge. De Silva describes Catherine's nose as being almost mathematically perfect.

So will a new nose make us look like Kate?

De Silva says no, "but a nose like Kate's might perfectly complement the rest of their features and give them a much more beautiful face".

Identifying celebrity features helps cosmetic surgeons to quickly establish exactly what a patient wants he says.

Here are the most desirable celebrity facial features according to De Silva:

Nose: Duchess of Cambridge

Eyes: Keira Knightley

Eyebrows: Jennifer Lopez

Lips: Penelope Cruz

Cheeks: Angelina Jolie

Skin: Reese Witherspoon

Forehead: Miley Cyrus

Chin: Selena Gomez

Jaw line: Cher​

