Plastic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva identifies the world's most wanted female face

This is the perfect face according to plastic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva.
This is the perfect face according to plastic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva.

A London plastic surgeon has used his patient's requests to come up with a composite of the perfect face.

Dr Julian De Silva has kept a list of the most popular requests over the last ten years showing which stars women most want to look like.

And now the Harley St cosmetic surgeon from the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery has created an image of the world's most desirable face.

Plastic surgeon Dr De Silva has treated over 1000 patients and kept a record of the most popular requests.
Plastic surgeon Dr De Silva has treated over 1000 patients and kept a record of the most popular requests.

It's a combination of Kate Middleton's nose, Keira Knightley's eyes, Angelina Jolie's cheeks and Miley Cyrus' forehead, the Independent has reported. 

What the face says ...

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's nose is almost "mathematically perfect", according to Dr Julian De Silva.
BEN CURTIS/ GETTY IMAGES /POOL

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge's nose is almost "mathematically perfect", according to Dr Julian De Silva.

De Silva said he noted the top requests from 1000 female patients. He identified the most wanted nose belongs to the Duchess of Cambridge.  De Silva describes Catherine's nose as being almost mathematically perfect.

So will a new nose make us look like Kate? 

De Silva says no, "but a nose like Kate's might perfectly complement the rest of their features and give them a much more beautiful face".

Identifying celebrity features helps cosmetic surgeons to quickly establish exactly what a patient wants he says.

Here are the most desirable celebrity facial features according to De Silva:  

Nose: Duchess of Cambridge
Eyes: Keira Knightley
Eyebrows: Jennifer Lopez
Lips: Penelope Cruz
Cheeks: Angelina Jolie
Skin: Reese Witherspoon
Forehead: Miley Cyrus
Chin: Selena Gomez
Jaw line: Cher​

 - Stuff

