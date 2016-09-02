Kim K on her one big 'flaw'

Kim Kardashian has 'learned to live' with psoriasis

LUCAS JACKSON Kim tried to keep the condition a secret, but 6 years later she's learnt to live with it.

Kim Kardashian has accepted the skin condition psoriasis is a part of who she is.

The reality star was first diagnosed with the condition in 2010 and initially tried to keep the condition a secret - by covering the flaky areas with make-up or wearing pants.



But six years down the line, mother-of-two Kim has finally realised she doesn't need to worry about concealing the illness and now considers it her "big flaw".



"I've been pretty open about my struggles with it (psoriasis)," Kim said on Wednesday via her app. "I have that one patch on my right leg that is the most visible. I don't even really try to cover it that much anymore. Sometimes I just feel like it's my big flaw and everyone knows about it, so why cover it? After this many years, I've really learned to live with it."



READ MORE:

*Kim Kardashian cuts her hair into a sleek bob

* Get the look: Kim Kardashian's sleek lob

* Kim Kardashian strips off for GQ mag

EDUARDO MUNOZ There are blotches of affected skin on Kim's legs.



It was when she wore a sequinned dress to the opening of a DASH store in New York that Kim first spotted the rash and noticed the itchiness. However, it was her mother Kris Jenner who first suggested it could be psoriasis.

Now Kim does her best to avoid flare-ups by avoiding certain foods, citing tomatoes and eggplant as examples, and applying a topical cortisone cream nightly before bed.



While she said she is always hopeful someone might come up with a cure in the future, The 35-year-old told her fans she has become more accepting of the illness since she was first diagnosed.

She also won't let psoriasis stop her from showing off her incredible figure, which she has worked so hard to regain following the birth of her son Saint last December 2015.

Kim opted for a stunning vintage John Galliano dress for the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, but admits she initially had a different ensemble in mind for the occasion.

"For this year's VMAs, I originally wanted to go for a really glammed up look, but I changed my mind last minute," she wrote. "I was so inspired by my recent trip to Mexico, that I went with this amazing, vintage Galliano dress that I already had in my closet, for forever."

- Cover Media