Miss Universe NZ 'overwhelmed'

Miss Universe New Zealand Tania Dawson 'feeling great' after overwhelming evening

Chris Skelton/FAIRFAX NZ Tania Dawson, has been crowned 2016 Miss Universe New Zealand.

Newly crowned Miss Universe New Zealand Tania Dawson was all smiles the morning following the September 3 event, despite having to take "a moment" backstage after feeling overwhelmed when she was announced the winner.

"It has sunk in now," says Dawson. "It feels great!"

"Last night, lying in bed, it was all sinking in and then this morning I woke up and went, 'woah, did that actually happen?!'"



According to organisers, the 23-year-old Papakura music and drama teacher, who competed against 19 other finalists at the gala award evening held at Auckland's Sky City Theatre, started to feel overwhelmed and unwell due to the lights and camera flashes, and had to be escorted backstage to recover, before returning.

Alan Raga After the announcement, Samantha McClung crowns her successor, Tania Dawson, Miss Universe New Zealand 2016.

​"Obviously it's very overwhelming," says Dawson - "you're in front of everyone and you've just won…"



"All of us girls had been working hard throughout the day and then just all that attention at one time - it's fantastic, that's what I live for - but it's also very overwhelming, so I did have to take a moment to myself, but at the end of the day it was all worth it."

Alan Raga Second runner-up Larissa Allen (left) and runner-up Seresa Lapaz (right) flank Miss Universe New Zealand 2016 Tania Dawson.

Dawson says the best part of the whole experience was getting dressed up and made up - with dresses specially created for each of the 20 finalists by Golden Gowns, and makeup by Samala Robinson.

"I love to do my makeup, it's my favourite part of getting ready - I don't really care about going out, I care about getting ready to go out!" says Dawson.

"That's my favourite part. I love to get dressed up, and for the pageant, of course, I had some help on the night, we had a team that came together to make all of us girls look beautiful."

Dawson was yet to take a spin in her new "Miss Universe" wheels, a Honda Jazz RS Sport Limited which she has for the duration of her reign. She also didn't have a chance to properly celebrate, but was on her way to wish her "very proud" dad a happy Father's Day and catch up with family, many of whom had been in the audience, including her grandmother who had flown over from Australia to see her compete.

"There hasn't really been any celebration so far; I'm still just taking it in at the moment, but hopefully tonight we can have a celebratory drink."

