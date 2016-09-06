Beauty vlogger creates a full manicure using only makeup

Here's what a manicure using makeup looks like.
YOUTUBE/SIMPLYNAILOGICAL

Here's what a manicure using makeup looks like.

Christine from Simply Nailogical is a blogger who brings humour and fun to her channel – how could we forget her mammoth 'polish mountain'.

This new video sees her creating a manicure using only makeup products. She's added clown face paint, liquid lipstick, glitter and even false lashes to her nails in a bid to create a multi-dimensional look on her talons – all without using a single scrap of nail polish. 

READ MORE:
*You Tube comedian Jenna Marbles takes on the '100 layer' makeup challenge in epic video
*Makeup artist Stephanie Lange applies 100 layers of fake tan
*Beauty vlogger Shani Grimmond applies full face of makeup using only liquid lipstick

Felt eye liner is used to create designs on the nails.
YOUTUBE/SIMPLYNAILOGICAL

Felt eye liner is used to create designs on the nails.

And the results are pretty amazing – although they probably won't last nearly as long as actual nail varnish. Check it out.

 

Ad Feedback
Purple liquid lipstick adds some colour to the overall look.
YOUTUBE/SIMPLYNAILOGICAL

Purple liquid lipstick adds some colour to the overall look.

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

life & style headlines

NZ spa wins global awards

Ways to beat procrastination

She paints her nails with makeup

Shot cat recovering video

Quiz: What is your design personality?

What $1m gets you in Auckland video

Skinny models, nudity and bad jokes

Boxing changed my body

Big interest in new Auckland homes

Getting children into early learning

Med-Diet won't save you

Best whiskys around $100

How to pimp your noodles

Best fruit trees for blossom

Gluten-free? Doctor's note, please

Ad Feedback
special offers