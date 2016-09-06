She paints her nails with makeup

Beauty vlogger creates a full manicure using only makeup
Christine from Simply Nailogical is a blogger who brings humour and fun to her channel – how could we forget her mammoth 'polish mountain'.
This new video sees her creating a manicure using only makeup products. She's added clown face paint, liquid lipstick, glitter and even false lashes to her nails in a bid to create a multi-dimensional look on her talons – all without using a single scrap of nail polish.
And the results are pretty amazing – although they probably won't last nearly as long as actual nail varnish. Check it out.
- Stuff
