She paints her nails with makeup

Beauty vlogger creates a full manicure using only makeup

YOUTUBE/SIMPLYNAILOGICAL Here's what a manicure using makeup looks like.

Christine from ​Simply Nailogical is a blogger who brings humour and fun to her channel – how could we forget her mammoth 'polish mountain'.

This new video sees her creating a manicure using only makeup products. She's added clown face paint, liquid lipstick, glitter and even false lashes to her nails in a bid to create a multi-dimensional look on her talons – all without using a single scrap of nail polish.

YOUTUBE/SIMPLYNAILOGICAL Felt eye liner is used to create designs on the nails.

And the results are pretty amazing – although they probably won't last nearly as long as actual nail varnish. Check it out.

YOUTUBE/SIMPLYNAILOGICAL Purple liquid lipstick adds some colour to the overall look.

