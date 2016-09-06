NZ spa wins global awards

East Day Spa wins at the 2016 World Spa Awards

Spring Spa has a branch in Seminyak, Bali (shown here) as well as in Auckland.

A New Zealand luxury spa chain has won gold, twice, in the 2016 World Spa Awards.

East Day Spa, which has branches in Auckland and Wellington, took out the top prize for 'Best Hotel Spa', in the Oceania & New Zealand category, for the second year running.

READ MORE:

* The story of East Day Spa

* Beauty treat: 6 of the best luxury facials

* In my beauty bag: Ina Bajaj

East Day Spa is known for having great massage therapists.

Spring Spa, owned by the same company, impressed judges enough to win gold as Asia's Best Day Spa – a hotly contested category as the region is known for its many exceptional spas.

While East Day Spas have a more tranquil and traditional theme, Spring Spas are lighter and more modern, catering to social customers who have less time to spend. Spring Spa also has a branch in St Heliers, Auckland.

"Winning 'Asia's Best Day Spa' has to be one of the highlights of my career," said Says company founder Ina Bajaj.



"For a New Zealand spa brand to take on the Asian spa industry giants and win has left me speechless."

The exterior of Spring Spa in Bali.

The couples treatment room at East Day Spa.

- Stuff