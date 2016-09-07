Jennifer Garner goes makeup-free on the red carpet at Telluride Film Festival

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Who needs makeup? Jennifer Garner looks amazing with a fresh face at the Telluride Film Festival.

Jennifer Garner ditched her usual hair and make-up team to show off an all natural look at the Telluride Film Festival in Colorado, US.

The actress is known for her typically-polished look at red carpet events, but she embraced a more dressed down outfit for her festival appearance on September 4, posing for photos wearing a sweater, jeans, and white sneakers.

She completed the look with a colourful scarf wrapped around her neck, and wore her brunette hair down, simply pushing it behind her ears.



Garner was at the Telluride Film Festival to promote her new film Wakefield, in which she stars as the estranged wife of Bryan Cranston's titular lawyer, who abandons his spouse and two daughters after suffering a nervous breakdown.



EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS Alicia Keys was bare-faced at the recent 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Dallas Buyers Club star, who split from husband Ben Affleck last year, also kept her eyeliner and lipstick firmly tucked away on September 3 as she attended a photo call for Wakefield.

Garner isn't the first big star to go make-up free on the red carpet - singer/songwriter Alicia Keys went bare-faced as she attended the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City last month.

The Girl on Fire hitmaker went public with her decision to embrace an all-natural look in May, when she declared she was no longer willing to "cover up" in a candid piece for Lena Dunham's Lenny newsletter.

The 35-year-old has since insisted she "loves make-up," but she doesn't "want to feel beholden to have to (wear it)."

"(It's) really empowering, really freeing (to not worry about wearing it) and I think it really came from (the fact) we put so many limitations on ourselves," she told US breakfast show Today on September 2.

"Society puts limitations on us and in a lot of ways I'm sick of it. I'm over it, to be honest."

