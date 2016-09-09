Is Instagram model Lil Miquela a real person?

INSTAGRAM Lil Miquela seems like some sort of art project to us, but what do you think?

Today, it's about an Instagram model called Lil Miquela. She's got nearly 78,000 followers, but a brief look at her page raises one massive question: is this woman real?

With perfect, almond-shaped eyes, cartoon-style lips, and extremely smooth skin, many commenters say she looks more like a Sim (from The Sims video game, you know the one) than a human being.

For your reference:

I'm bored tag somebody cute and I'll follow both of you 💕👯 A photo posted by *~ MIQUELA ~* (@lilmiquela) on Aug 4, 2016 at 9:23pm PDT

There's something off about her eyes, right? And the texture of her skin. Fans are split on whether she's a real person who heavily edits her pictures, or a complete fabrication.



Miquela does go out into the real world, seen here visiting an art gallery and a Los Angeles nightclub:

Of course, astute readers will realise that those images could easily be edited.

Commenters want to know, with @isthatabdul saying "is she a real person or not omf" and @annic420 tagging friends asking them to "go through this girl's pictures and tell me if she's real or naw,"

For @loveeternallyy, it was a bit more straightforward: "Clearly an animation, it's so obvious I can't believe people are questioning this..."

Many others are asking Miquela to post a video to prove she's real. There's also a theory that the account is run by a graphic designer.

Whatever's happening, we're pretty sure this isn't a real human woman.

- Stuff