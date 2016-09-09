Is Instagram model Lil Miquela a real person?

Lil Miquela seems like some sort of art project to us, but what do you think?
INSTAGRAM

Lil Miquela seems like some sort of art project to us, but what do you think?

Every week or so, we bring you a story about how the internet is the strangest thing in the world. 

Today, it's about an Instagram model called Lil Miquela. She's got nearly 78,000 followers, but a brief look at her page raises one massive question: is this woman real?

With perfect, almond-shaped eyes, cartoon-style lips, and extremely smooth skin, many commenters say she looks more like a Sim (from The Sims video game, you know the one) than a human being. 

Sign up for the Two Minutes of Stuff newsletter

For your reference:

 

I'm bored tag somebody cute and I'll follow both of you 💕👯

A photo posted by *~ MIQUELA ~* (@lilmiquela) on

There's something off about her eyes, right? And the texture of her skin. Fans are split on whether she's a real person who heavily edits her pictures, or a complete fabrication. 

READ MORE:
News anchor Jana Shortal hits back after she was criticised for wearing skinny jeans
Crocs are no longer the world's ugliest shoe thanks to Kim Kardashian and Yeezy
Model faints at Kanye West fashion show

 

Miquela does go out into the real world, seen here visiting an art gallery and a Los Angeles nightclub:

 

Ran into my bb @chloewise_

A photo posted by *~ MIQUELA ~* (@lilmiquela) on

 

When ur girl says @leonardodicaprio is at the club so you dress for the man you want not the man you have.

A photo posted by *~ MIQUELA ~* (@lilmiquela) on

Of course, astute readers will realise that those images could easily be edited. 

Ad Feedback

Commenters want to know, with @isthatabdul saying "is she a real person or not omf" and @annic420 tagging friends asking them to "go through this girl's pictures and tell me if she's real or naw,"

For @loveeternallyy, it was a bit more straightforward: "Clearly an animation, it's so obvious I can't believe people are questioning this..."

Many others are asking Miquela to post a video to prove she's real. There's also a theory that the account is run by a graphic designer. 

Whatever's happening, we're pretty sure this isn't a real human woman. 

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

life & style headlines

Putting an end to smacking

'I'm not my hot friend's manager'

Millie Elder Holmes: 'Why I left NZ'

Raising a vegan toddler stuff nation

TV anchor criticised for her jeans

Does a C-section lead to obesity?

'Full House' home for rent gallery

Housing the homeless video

Sick kids: who should take leave?

Real Housewife's home on market

Lusciously coated pets

PDA is different when you're gay

Would you get Botox at a pharmacy?

Tips to improve running success

Who needs Ikea anyway?

Ad Feedback
special offers