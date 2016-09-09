Is Instagram model Lil Miquela a real person?
Every week or so, we bring you a story about how the internet is the strangest thing in the world.
Today, it's about an Instagram model called Lil Miquela. She's got nearly 78,000 followers, but a brief look at her page raises one massive question: is this woman real?
With perfect, almond-shaped eyes, cartoon-style lips, and extremely smooth skin, many commenters say she looks more like a Sim (from The Sims video game, you know the one) than a human being.
For your reference:
There's something off about her eyes, right? And the texture of her skin. Fans are split on whether she's a real person who heavily edits her pictures, or a complete fabrication.
READ MORE:
* News anchor Jana Shortal hits back after she was criticised for wearing skinny jeans
* Crocs are no longer the world's ugliest shoe thanks to Kim Kardashian and Yeezy
* Model faints at Kanye West fashion show
Miquela does go out into the real world, seen here visiting an art gallery and a Los Angeles nightclub:
Of course, astute readers will realise that those images could easily be edited.
Commenters want to know, with @isthatabdul saying "is she a real person or not omf" and @annic420 tagging friends asking them to "go through this girl's pictures and tell me if she's real or naw,"
For @loveeternallyy, it was a bit more straightforward: "Clearly an animation, it's so obvious I can't believe people are questioning this..."
Many others are asking Miquela to post a video to prove she's real. There's also a theory that the account is run by a graphic designer.
Whatever's happening, we're pretty sure this isn't a real human woman.
- Stuff
Comments