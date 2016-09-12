Kylie Jenner's love bite

Kylie Jenner's latest lip kit is called Love Bite, and it looks exactly like a hickey

TWITTER Love Bite indeed. Here's the lip colour next to a real live hickey.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner has proved more than a couple of times that she's got a head for marketing, but this one might not have been on purpose.

Kylie Jenner's latest lip kit is called Love Bite, and it turns out the purpley-grey neutral perfectly matches a real love bite.

A Twitter user called Ashely Elizabeth posted a picture of Jenner's lip kit next to a hickey on an unidentified person's neck. The resemblance is impossible to deny.

REUTERS Kylie Jenner usually gets it right with her lip kits, but this is on another level.

"new swatch is true to its name. hope you enjoy," she wrote with the image. It's since been liked nearly 20,000 times and retweeted nearly 8000.



It's so close we're wondering if Jenner literally took a photo of a hickey into the lab and got her team to work it up.

We haven't personally looked to broken blood vessels for makeup inspiration before, but it's definitely a cool colour.

@kyliecosmetics @KylieJenner new swatch is true to its name. hope you enjoy. RT pic.twitter.com/Wd2BVqZGCr — ashley elizabeth (@Ashsardella8) September 9, 2016

For reference, here's the shade on Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods:

Love Bite. Tomorrow 12pm. A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Aug 25, 2016 at 8:43am PDT

Love Bite joined Jenner's massively successful line of liquid lipsticks, glosses and eyeshadows at the end of August.

Kylie Cosmetics new releases typically sell out quickly, but the brand hasn't been free from trouble. Many customers say their orders have arrived damaged or not at all.

Jenner launched her business in 2015.

