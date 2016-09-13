From The Bachelor to Miss Auckland

The Bachelor's Ceri McVinnie competes in Miss Auckland beauty pageant

TOM HOLLOW Ceri McVinnie as she appeared on The Bachelor season two.

She's best known for competing for love on reality TV, but this weekend Ceri McVinnie, a top 10 contender on The Bachelor NZ Season 2, will vie for the Miss Auckland crown.

McVinnie, age 25, is no stranger to beauty pageants. She's previously held the title of Miss Morrinsville 2014, Miss Mount Maunganui 2014 and Miss Tourism International (part of Miss World NZ), as well as winning several other pageant awards and competing in Malaysia.

ALEX TEE Ceri McVinnie was previously a contestant in the Miss World New Zealand pageant.

​"I don't really do it to win a crown," she says. "I'm not expecting a place [in Miss Auckland]. I just really enjoy the journey and the experience of meeting all the girls." (She met her best friend when they competed in the same pageant.)

It's McVinnie's first time in Miss Auckland, which feeds into Miss World New Zealand 2017.

The 19 finalists are judged on their charity work, an interview, social media skills and their performance on the night, said Hannah Carson, who organises the event.

Andrew Bignall Ceri McVinnie winning the Miss Tourism International title at the Miss World New Zealand contest.

The event raises money for Koru Care New Zealand, and each contestant also raises money for their own chosen charity.

McVinnie, who works at a Remuera daycare centre, has chosen Women's Refuge as her charity. "I love any excuse to do more for them," she says.

She also wants to dispel the image that pageants are for bimbos. "The girls I've met through pageants are all driven and interesting - they usually have a degree or are studying for one. They are all involved in their community."

MEDIAWORKS/SUPPLIED On screen in The Bachelor, McVinnie loved a sparkly gown.

As well as the overall winner, Miss Auckland has awards for 'Beauty with a Purpose', 'Most Photogenic', 'Best in Interview,' and 'People's Choice,' which is based on Facebook likes.

McVinnie says that this will probably be her last pageant. "It's one of the most enjoyable ones I've been in. It's also a very tough competition - the girls are all amazing and I couldn't guess who might win."

Current Miss Auckland 2015, Karla de Beer, won Miss World New Zealand 2016 and will be attending the international Miss World competition in November.

Nicola Stewart Ceri McVinnie has also won Miss Morrinsville.

