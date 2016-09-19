Lily James: 'I had terrible skin'

Lily James reveals long battle with acne

Getty Images Lily James now has glowing skin - after a long battle with acne.

Lily James is thankful her complexion has cleared after years of painful acne.

The British actress is known for her roles as Lady Rose Aldridge in period drama Downton Abbey, as well as the title role in the 2015 Disney film Cinderella.

But before coming to prominence on the acting scene, James has revealed that her skin was so severe that she had to consult a dermatologist and undergo a rigorous treatment plan.



"As a teenager I had terrible skin. It was so bad I had to go on Roaccutane (a drug that treats acne)," she told Britain's InStyle magazine. "It really affects your confidence. I've been on quite a journey with it, which is why I take such good care of my skin now."



Getty Images Lily James: 'I've been on quite a journey with it, which is why I take such good care of my skin now.'

Following her successful treatment, the 27-year-old maintains her glowing complexion by cleansing and toning with Kate Somerville and Elemis skincare products. She also never steps out without wearing sunscreen, and cites Clinique City Block and Kate Somerville's sun protection as her favourites.

And the star, who is dating actor Matt Smith, now spends more time at home applying her make-up, as she fears getting photographed with a bare face while out and about.

"I used to do my make-up on the Tube and bus all the time. Annoyingly, I don't think I can get away with it anymore – someone is bound to take a photo of me. Now I have to get up five minutes earlier, sadly," she said.

James keeps her beauty and hair routine as low maintenance as possible, recently cutting her hair to chin length to get rid of damaged ends following years of styling. Though she wishes she never dyed her naturally brunette locks blonde in the first place.

"I went blonde for my first film job. I was all for it because people would ask me why I changed my hair and I could say, 'I'm on film!' I thought, 'This is great, everyone will know I'm an actor.' But, since then, every director wants me blonde and my hair pays the price."

