Dad braids hair with vacuum cleaners

Dad braids little girl's hair with three vacuum cleaners

We though the vacuum ponytail dad hack was pretty innovative, but this crafty dad has managed to go one-up with a braided version.

Watch him use three vacuum cleaners to get the perfect tension to pull off this impressive plait.

Sure, he could have just used his hands, but it's always good to inject some fun into a daily household task.

All very impressive, but is he also going to vacuum the house afterwards?

- Stuff