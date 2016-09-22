Dad braids little girl's hair with three vacuum cleaners video

We though the vacuum ponytail dad hack was pretty innovative, but this crafty dad has managed to go one-up with a braided version. 

Watch him use three vacuum cleaners to get the perfect tension to pull off this impressive plait. 

Sure, he could have just used his hands, but it's always good to inject some fun into a daily household task.

All very impressive, but is he also going to vacuum the house afterwards?

All very impressive, but is he also going to vacuum the house afterwards?

READ MORE:
NFL players attempt to style their daughter's hair
Single father starts daddy-daughter hair salon
Solo dad learns elaborate hair styles for daughter 

 
Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

life & style headlines

Tee-pee shaped home in the forest

Injury on Grand Designs site

Snapchat filter gets ugly

Dad braids hair with vacuum cleaners

Brangelina's split isn't a surprise

The face of Gucci at age 79

When parenting choices are judged

Review: The Front Room

What Gemma did next...

Zuckerberg pledges to end disease

Would you try a hamdog?

How to get over Brangelina

Loneliness - 'a silent killer'

Normal headache or something sinister?

Nail polish on your face?

Ad Feedback
special offers