Would you get Botox at a pharmacy?

This week we try: Botox at Life pharmacy
WE TRIED: Botox
WE WENT TO: Life Pharmacy at Westfield Riccarton, in Christchurch.
WHAT IT'S FOR: It relaxes the muscles which cause facial lines and wrinkles.
SEAL OF APPROVAL: Botox and analogous injectibles have been a celebrity beauty staple since the early noughties.
PREP FACTOR: Pop in to a pharmacy offering the service and make an appointment for a free consultation with Cathy Botica, the registered nurse providing the service at selected Green Cross Health pharmacies in Auckland and Christchurch. There's no obligation to have the procedure - Cathy encourages first-time clients to go away and have a think about it.
Cathy says her younger clients usually know exactly what they're after; her older clients often just know they want to look younger or refreshed.
Cathy studied my face as we were chatting, observing I tend to frown a lot. I have no forehead wrinkles or frown lines at the moment (thanks to broad spectrum SPF and being 25), but I was told the facial movements would eventually lead to more permanent fissures in my visage. Cathy advised Botox above my eyebrows would halt their downward motion, while still allowing me to raise them.
The consultation takes between 20-30 minutes; the procedure took about five. There's a form to fill in, declaring any pre-existing medical conditions or medications that may affect the treatment. Then you just on the bed, and it's all over in a few flashes of a needle.
BOOK IT IN IF: You're after an ultra-accesible, non-intimidating environment to freshen your look.
BUT KEEP IN MIND: Its full effects last for about three to four months - you'll need to go back to maintain results.
EXPECT TO PAY: I had 20 units of Botox which cost $18 each.
YOU CAN VISIT: Life Pharmacy at 277, St Lukes, Botany Downs, Albany in Auckland, and Riccarton in Christchurch, to make an appointment.
