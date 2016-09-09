Would you get Botox at a pharmacy?

This week we try: Botox at Life pharmacy

GRANT MATTHEW/STUFF.CO.NZ With the increasing accessibility of invasive beauty treatments, a Stuff reporter gets Botox.

WE TRIED: Botox

WE WENT TO: Life Pharmacy at Westfield Riccarton, in Christchurch.

WHAT IT'S FOR: It relaxes the muscles which cause facial lines and wrinkles.

123RF Botox has been offered at selected Life pharmacies in Auckland since 2014. This year, the service expanded into Christchurch.

SEAL OF APPROVAL: Botox and analogous injectibles have been a celebrity beauty staple since the early noughties.

PREP FACTOR: Pop in to a pharmacy offering the service and make an appointment for a free consultation with Cathy Botica, the registered nurse providing the service at selected Green Cross Health pharmacies in Auckland and Christchurch. There's no obligation to have the procedure - Cathy encourages first-time clients to go away and have a think about it.

Cathy says her younger clients usually know exactly what they're after; her older clients often just know they want to look younger or refreshed.

Cathy studied my face as we were chatting, observing I tend to frown a lot. I have no forehead wrinkles or frown lines at the moment (thanks to broad spectrum SPF and being 25), but I was told the facial movements would eventually lead to more permanent fissures in my visage. Cathy advised Botox above my eyebrows would halt their downward motion, while still allowing me to raise them.

The consultation takes between 20-30 minutes; the procedure took about five. There's a form to fill in, declaring any pre-existing medical conditions or medications that may affect the treatment. Then you just on the bed, and it's all over in a few flashes of a needle.

PAIN FACTOR: The series of injections across my brow (about six or so) became more painful towards my temples, but the whole experience was less painful than ear-piercing.

PLEASURE FACTOR: My forehead felt heavy and tired afterwards, which made me feel sleepy and relaxed.

OUR VERDICT: It took two days for the Botox to work its magic - I could still frown for 48 hours after the Thursday procedure, but on Saturday I realised my brows had happily frozen in place. It took a bit of getting used to - I like to frown to show I'm listening, or sympathetic - but I my features now look more even, particularly in photos.

BOOK IT IN IF: You're after an ultra-accesible, non-intimidating environment to freshen your look.

BUT KEEP IN MIND: Its full effects last for about three to four months - you'll need to go back to maintain results.

EXPECT TO PAY: I had 20 units of Botox which cost $18 each.

YOU CAN VISIT: Life Pharmacy at 277, St Lukes, Botany Downs, Albany in Auckland, and Riccarton in Christchurch, to make an appointment.

