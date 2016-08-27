Olympian sells medal to help patient

Polish discus thrower Piotr Malachowski sells Olympic medal to help 3-year-old with eye cancer

Olek is suffering from retinoblastoma.
Facebook/ Piotr Malachowski

An Olympian has sold his medal to help fund cancer treatment for a 3-year-old boy.

Polish discus thrower Piotr Malachowski auctioned off the silver medal he won at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics to help pay for the medication of Olek who suffering from eye cancer.

Malachowski said that siblings Dominika and Sebastian Kulczyk, among the richest Poles, "declared the intention to buy my silver medal,'' which he put up for auction to help pay for treatment of the boy, Olek, who is suffering from retinoblastoma.

Piotr Malachowski said the target for his medal was NZ$178,000 and it had been met.
ALESSANDRO BIANCHI

Malachowski did not reveal the amount raised, but said the target -  which was almost 500,000 zlotys (NZ$178,000) - had been met.

"My silver medal is worth much more today than it was a week ago,'' Malachowski said.

 - AP

