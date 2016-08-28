Orca pod just metres from shore at Auckland's Kohimarama Beach

NICK POORTMAN Orcas were spotted just metres from the shore at Kohimarama Beach on Sunday.

Swimmers were surprised by a pod of orcas at Auckland's Kohimarama Beach on Sunday.

Auckland man Nick Poortman said the orcas came within 10 metres of the shore, delighting beachgoers who flocked to the water.

The pod included an adult and either one or two calves, he said.

"We occasionally saw an extra fin but it didn't come anywhere close to the shore."

Poortman said he did not know how large the orcas were, but the adult's fin stuck up about 1.3 metres out of the water.

"It was huge ... It was pretty exciting and overwhelming and quite surreal."

He had never seen orcas so close to the beach before, he said.

"There were a couple of people kind of concerned that they were going to beach themselves. I was 50/50, but after a while I realised [the orcas] were just curious."

The pod stuck around at the beach for about five or six minutes before heading back out to sea, he said.

There are about 150-200 orcas in New Zealand waters, according to the Department of Conservation.

Anyone who sees one can report a sighting by calling 0800 DOC HOT or filling out an online form.

- Stuff