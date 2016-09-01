Blue the dog's stirring recovery

After ferocious pitbull attack, old dog makes heart-warming recovery

PIERS FULLER/FAIRFAX NZ Vetcare Masterton vet Heidi Ward-McGrath with recovering dog Blue and his owner Simon Christie.

It's been a good couple of weeks for Blue the dog.

Brutally attacked in his Masterton yard by a pair of pitbulls nearly a month ago, the old dog's plight led to a public outpouring of sympathy.

Not only has he has his vet bills paid by well-wishers from New Zealand and overseas, he's now a local star.

JACK BARLOW/FAIRFAX NZ A much rejuvenated Blue lies on the floor at home

Blue's owner Simon Christie said the reaction was overwhelming.

"I can't thank the good people of Masterton enough," he said. "I had no idea this would happen. I've always been pretty skeptical of social media, but this has totally changed my opinion."

Since the attack last month, Blue has had three different surgeries to fix his damaged face.

The first one cost $1200, a sum that the recently-redundant Christie would have struggled to pay on his own.

However, donations more than covered the cost of all three surgeries.

This week Blue was lying on a porch next to his owner, basking in the late afternoon sun and too tired to stand when visitors arrived.

He'd been running around Henley Lake on his regular afternoon walk, where he'd been constantly patted and fawned over by well-wishers and newfound fans.

Christie said that had been a regular occurrence over the past couple of weeks.

"Everywhere we go people stop us and inquire about him," he said. "It's incredibly humbling to see. I'm more than grateful."

Masterton vet Heidi Ward-McGrath said the public reaction had been staggering.

"Our weekly [Vetcare Masterton] post went out to 15,000 people last week, and a huge proportion of people looked at it because of Blue," she said.

"Every day we've had people asking how he is. He's got good sight out of his eye, his eye socket's been reconstructed and he has minimum scarring.

"He's back to his happy, cheery self."

The dogs that attacked Blue still appear to be living nearby.

Christie has said, as an animal lover, he doesn't want to take any action against the owners and risk splitting the two dogs apart.

Ward-McGrath said she hoped the Masterton District Council would take action to prevent another attack; however, a spokesman for the council said they were unable to do anything without a complaint from Blue's owner.

