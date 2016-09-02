Furry Friday: Inseparable partners

Furry Friday: Inseparable pet partners

Talk about close: you couldn't fit a piece of paper between Toffee and Moose.

The best thing a pet lover can give a pet is his or her own friendship. But the second-best thing to bestow on a pet, if you can, is the friendship of another animal.

Pets form complex bonds with each other. Coolness in the morning and rivalry at mealtime can give way to mutually satisfying blanket-snuggles in the evening. And just as pet-to-pet relationships can alter during a day, they can also change over the course of years - often from mutual loathing all the way to affection.

Today's photo collection is of pairs of pets whose relationships are (usually) warm - as cuddle partners, conspirators, confreres and collaborators. I think the friendships captured in these snaps will make you smile. Scroll down and enjoy!

Thanks to all for sharing their pictures.

Follow the daily photos at #connorandphoebe on Instagram.

Missy and Belle are their official names. Around home, they're known as Pirate Cat and Princess Cat.

Taco and Coco share space pretty well - and this photo was taken just a week after Taco the Chihuahua joined the household.

From a dog's point of view, a cat is a miraculously soft heated cushion with a admittedly troubling claw. Jinny wedged herself against Boston the cat with great care.

Bonnie and Hootie have very different reactions to the camera.

Juno and Reddington swear eternal, if sleepy, allegiance.

Sargent and Anzac are brothers. Can you tell?

Skye and Marlee have a lasting and sweet friendship.

Zara and Megatron are super-devoted.

Kandy and Georgie share a taste for soft furnishings.

Jax and Lucy are inseparable companions. Their human dad says: "They can be naughty, funny and completely adorable… sometimes all at once, and I wouldn’t have it any other way!"

Sheba and Sharni are Abyssinian siblings (Abyssiblings?).

Sibby and Salty are not literally joined at the hip, but they do everything together. They're brother and sister Bichon-Maltese crosses.

Trevor and Bob absorb megawatts of solar energy.

Charlie and Zac are surprised by the garden paparazzi.

Maggie the cat teaches Bruce that even his prized tennis balls are not safe from her. RIP both.

Dusty and Piggles are best mates. Piggles is a retired racing Greyhound.

The sun's so bright, Penny and Moose ought to be wearing shades.

Ringo gives his protege Cleo a lesson in dining manners. Cleo's figured out the safe tail position by herself.

Baxter and Franco present a united front at dinner time.

These fine Welsh Corgi sisters have fine Welsh names: Bronwyn and Bethan.

Finn and Bundy are both former rescue pets who now live the best life.

Lafu was rescued as a kitten after being abandoned in a hedge. She found a role model and protector in Kate the Golden Retriever.

Nacho and Russell have each other's back.

Fossa and Dinky thought the welcome mat would be a great place to hang out.

Kita the Kelpie plays a mouthy game with Lester.

Esther enjoys a size advantage but Gareth often has the upper paw.

One more smile today: Anya's role is to drop jaws and win hearts as a stunning White Swiss Shepherd. Mochi's role is to photobomb.

