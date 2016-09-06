Adorable homeless puppy overexcited when jogger finds him video

An amazing video has emerged of a man finding an abandoned puppy in a field in Skidra, Greece.

The footage, shot last month, shows the puppy's reaction to being found, jumping around and asking for belly rubs.

The filmer explained online that he spotted the dog while on his daily run.

The puppy appeared to have been left in a rural area.

He took the animal with him to feed him and give him water before he called an animal rescue center to come and pick him up. "Finally he is okay and the puppy has a home now" he wrote.

special offers