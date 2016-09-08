Hamilton Zoo welcomes a number of babies

Hamilton Zoo/Hamilton City council Inquisitive 4 week old meerkat pups enjoy exploring their enclosure.

Hamilton Zoo has had an influx of cuteness in recent months, thanks to a bunch of babies on the scene.

For the first time, the zoo has welcomed baby pygmy marmosets, which are one of the world's smallest monkey species. Parents Picchu and Salvador share parenting duties, with father Salvador doing a lot of the heavy lifting by carrying the twins most of the time.

"Thirteen grams is the average weight of marmosets when they are born. They usually settle in their mum or dad's armpit and reach the top of their leg," Zoo curator Catherine Nichols said.

HAMILTON ZOO Twin baby pygmy marmosets spend most of their time on their father's back.

"Their arrival is very significant for the zoo, as it's a new species we have taken on."

The marmoset twins arrived last weekend along with a ring-tailed lemur. They join other zoo babies such as meerkats, bison, rhino and zebra. All have been arriving since May.

HAMILTON ZOO Two baby meerkats are fitting right into the mob at Hamilton Zoo.

The zoo welcomed two meerkat pups five-and-a-half weeks ago. They are the first born in Hamilton since 2014 and bring the total number of the mob to seven.

"They are following their parents around and learning to be part of the group. They are already spending plenty of time out in their enclosure and easily spotted, as they're much smaller than the rest. They're becoming quite inquisitive already, which keeps the rest of the mob on their toes!" Nichols said.

The lemur was a bit of a surprise for the zoo. Normal breeding patterns mean the newborn should have arrived next month. The baby brings Hamilton's population to round dozen.

HAMILTON ZOO Ring-tailed lemur Noelle with her baby, born at the weekend.

"It's really important that we help the endangered ring-tailed lemurs wherever we can, as their population is still decreasing," Nichols said.

It's been a very successful few months for the zoo and more young are expected. A number of bird species will arrive any time now that spring's here.

