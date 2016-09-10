'Who? Me?' Dog's priceless expression

Dog sits on sofa like a human while being told off for destroying things
Who could be mad at a dog this cute?
Hilarious footage has emerged of a giant great dane from the UK sitting on a couch like a human and looking rather guilty after being caught destroying things in his owner's lounge.
The video shows two-and-a-half-year-old the Toby sitting in an amusing position on the sofa, while his owner tells him off for the mess on the floor.
- Stuff
