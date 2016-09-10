Dog sits on sofa like a human while being told off for destroying things

Two-and-a-half-year-old Toby.
Newsflare

Two-and-a-half-year-old Toby.

Who could be mad at a dog this cute?

Hilarious footage has emerged of a giant great dane from the UK sitting on a couch like a human and looking rather guilty after being caught destroying things in his owner's lounge. 

The video shows two-and-a-half-year-old the Toby sitting in an amusing position on the sofa, while his owner tells him off for the mess on the floor.

Hilarious footage has emerged from the north of England of a giant great dane sitting on a couch like a human and looking rather guilty after being caught destroying things in his owner's lounge.

READ MORE:
They call it puppy love 
Furry Friday: Lusciously coated pets
Furry Friday: Perfect portraits

 

 

Ad Feedback

 - Stuff

Saved|Saved Stories
Save|Saved Stories

Comments

life & style headlines

'Who? Me?' Dog's priceless expression

Top 5 Argentinan recipes

This weekend's garden tasks

Favourite space: A paint-lover's room

Slice of history for sale

Huge boat assembled in Foxton

'I'm your biggest fan, Dad' video

Luscious locks lopped off for love video

Winners and losers in property game video

To sit or not to sit? video

Rihanna: 'I've always been shy'

Rest home dishes up delights

Dash for ducklings down drain

Subway singer's stunning voice

Faces of our own history video

Ad Feedback
special offers