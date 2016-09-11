Watch: World's first International Dog Surfing Championship

MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS Surf's up, dogs!

Who said dogs can't ride the waves too?

The world's first-ever International Dog Surfing Championship was held at the Linda Mar Beach in California in the US on Saturday.

Half a dozen dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds surfed for the main prize but it was an Australian Kelpie called Abbie Girl who came first in the competition.



Another surfing hopeful was eight-year-old pooch called Brandy, who has years of surfing experience.

The contest's aim is to promote dog surfing as a sport, as well as the adoption of stray dogs in northern California.

- Stuff