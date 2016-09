Puppy sees his reflection for the first time

NEWSFLARE Adorable footage has emerged from Australia of a Kelpie puppy seeing his reflection in a mirror for the first time, and becoming a little bit scared.

Tyson, the Kelpie puppy becomes a little bit scared when he sees his reflection in a mirror for the first time.

His paws on the hard wooden floor, make it sound like he's doggy tap-dancing,

This puppy wins hands-down in the cute stakes.

Newsflare Tyson catches his reflection in the mirror.

- Stuff