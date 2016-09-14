Baby tortoises feast together on a hibiscus flower
This may be the cutest thing you'll see today: tortoise hatchlings all nibbling away at one giant (or so it must seem to them) hibiscus flower.
Posted on Reddit by Lord of theTorts, the clutch of baby tortoises is claimed to have hatched at the same time from the same nest. He posted a series of photos of the hatchlings snacking on a hibiscus flower.
Lord of theTorts has been raising tortoises since 2007, and regularly posted photos and videos of the many broods.
READ MORE:
* Adorable puppy sees reflection
* They call it puppy love
* Furry Friday: Lusciously coated pets
What everyone wants to know is how he tells one tortoise apart from another?
"I mark their shells with a tiny bit of white nail polish (the upper layer of the shell is basically the same stuff our fingernails are made of - keratin)," he said.
"Some people paint numbers on them, but I don't like that. Well, if you have a large amount of hatchlings, that might be necessary. But I can do with small dots, the position of which tells me who's who."
- Stuff
Comments