Baby tortoises feast together on a hibiscus flower

Lord of theTorts/ REDDIT Eating away at the hibiscus flower.

This may be the cutest thing you'll see today: tortoise hatchlings all nibbling away at one giant (or so it must seem to them) hibiscus flower.

Posted on Reddit by Lord of theTorts, the clutch of baby tortoises is claimed to have hatched at the same time from the same nest. He posted a series of photos of the hatchlings snacking on a hibiscus flower.

Lord of theTorts has been raising tortoises since 2007, and regularly posted photos and videos of the many broods.

Lord of theTorts/ REDDIT The picture of cuteness!

READ MORE:

* Adorable puppy sees reflection

* They call it puppy love

* Furry Friday: Lusciously coated pets



What everyone wants to know is how he tells one tortoise apart from another?

Lord of theTorts/ REDDIT Pulling away at the petals.

"I mark their shells with a tiny bit of white nail polish (the upper layer of the shell is basically the same stuff our fingernails are made of - keratin)," he said.



"Some people paint numbers on them, but I don't like that. Well, if you have a large amount of hatchlings, that might be necessary. But I can do with small dots, the position of which tells me who's who."

Lord of theTorts/ REDDIT The owner adds dots as markings so that he can identify each turtle.

- Stuff