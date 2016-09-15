Watch: Baby panda can't roll over

This adorable panda cub can't turn over

A baby panda's futile attempts to roll over have delighted the internet.

The five-week-old panda, from Ya'an in Sichuan Province, China, is covered in sparse hair, its pink belly exposed to the sky as it lies on its back.

In a 1.07 minute video, viewers watch the panda crunching its little tummy in vain, quaking with the effort of trying to roll over.

China's Panda Research Center told the NBC the cub doesn't have a name but many at the base call her "Xidou's baby" in reference to her mother, whose name translates as "Little bean".

- Stuff