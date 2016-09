Cat plays fetch like a dog

Newsflare Role reversal? Pet cat plays fetch with her owner, while the dog sits and observes.

A cute video has emerged of a kitten playing fetch with her owner, while their dog sits and observes.

The footage, shot in August in New South Wales, Australia, shows Chi running after random objects that her owner throws for her.

"She will fetch toys, bottle lids, scraps of paper and foil ... basically if she can carry it in her mouth and you throw it for her she'll bring it back to you over and over," the owner said online.

