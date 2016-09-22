How to feed your dog using a drone

NEWSFLARE Amusing footage of a man using a micro-drone to feed his dog, in what he described as "the laziest way to give your dog a biscuit."

Snack time just got a whole lot more adorable.

This amusing footage is of Canadian man Viva Frei using a micro-drone to feed his dog. The keen YouTuber described it as "the laziest way to give your dog a biscuit."

The video, filmed in Montreal on Sunday, shows Frei flying the mini drone towards the dog.

NEWSFLARE A man, a micro-drone and snack time for the dog.

The biscuit is dangling from a piece of string which is attached to the device, and the drooling dog can then be seen jumping in the air to get his treat.

- Stuff