Michael Ng Bevan Read Michael Ng Michael Ng Michael Ng Michael Ng Michael Ng Michael Ng Michael Ng Michael Ng Michael Ng

BEST IN SHOW: Penny Sage. "Beautifully composed, perfectly proportioned and ideally accessorised," says fashion editor Karlya Smith. And we're putting the beautifully constructed coats - in camel, khaki, beige and brown - straight on our Winter 17 cover-up wishlist. They come in the perfect neutrals to keep cosy and complement pretty much any other hue from blue to orange.

BEST VA-VA-VOOM: Arguably the slickest of this week's shows, Hailwood featured a full choir and some serious catwalk star power - Karl Lagerfeld's muse, Kiwi model Ashleigh Good, opened the show. The Great Gatsby-inspired hair and makeup, spearheaded by MAC's Kiekie Stanners, was the perfect accompaniment to the old-school glamour.

BEST LADYLIKE CHIC: Harman Grubisa. This gorgeous no-spills ensemble at was a show-stopper. (In keeping with conventional Kiwi tastes, it also comes in black.) We also loved the shimmery metallic dresses, and fell hard for a rose-gold skirt and cape ensemble.

BEST WEAR-TO-WORK NUMBER: Rochelle. This Jackie O nod to sixties style at was a winner. This navy and white outfit is office-appropriate but also cool enough for dressy nights out.

BEST FOR MEN: The 1960s mod suit and long hipster hair at French83. This male model looks effortlessly cool in a tailored suit and white button-up shirt. Top marks for the textured lapels and pocket detailing.

BEST COAT: Eugenie. Fashion editor Karlya Smith says this collection had the "best denim of the week, hands down. And the leather trench was one of the best pieces of the week." Black leather definitely adds an edge to this tried-and-true style staple.

BEST PRINT: Lucilla Gray. The the chartreuse marble pattern might be a bit too Mrs Roper for most when worn top to bottom, but one piece at a time - or in small doses such as this halter top - it's stunning. "Succinct, well-cut, interesting but wearable pieces," says fashion editor Karlya Smith of the collection.

WE'RE NOT SURE: The rugs wrapped around the models' waists at Wynn Hamlyn. Granted, they had some kind of interior decor theme going on with the curtain tassel belts and carpet bags. But the rug waist wraps looked uncomfortable and odd. (We think we may have that exact axminster rug on the floor at home.) The carpet coat we did enjoy though.

THE QUESTIONABLE ACCESSORY: The streetwear at Campbell Luke's New Generation show was cool, but this ill-advised hat (worn by several models) looks a bit like Pharrell Williams has had a rummage through Abe Lincoln's closet.

THE WACKO HEADGEAR: Ah, fashion peeps. Often they are not content with showing a perfectly good outfit on the runway. It needs a certain je ne sais quoi, darling. This is where the bonkers headgear comes in. Fun to watch, but not for civilians to ever attempt. (You know how they always say to go back and take off one accessory? This would be it). Donald Trump has his eye on that gun hat for a fun party favour at his next convention.