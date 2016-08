Vogue Brazil slammed for Photoshopping models to make them look like amputees

Twitter/Vogue Actress Cleo Pires and TV presenter Paulo Vilhena were made look like amputees in a campaign called "We Are All Special Olympics."

Vogue Brazil has been heavily criticised for Photoshopping local celebrities to make them look like amputees.

Instead of using Paralympic athletes, the fashion magazine used able-bodied Brazilians and made them look like they were missing limbs.

The photoshoot was to accompany an article on the Paralympic Games which begin on September 7.

The fashion bible, published in 23 countries, teamed up with famous Brazilians Cleo Pires and Paulo Vilhena in a campaign called "We Are All Special Olympics."

The controversial photo is edited to include Brazilian table tennis player Bruninha Alexandre, who had her right arm amputated as a baby, and volleyball player Renato Leite, who has a prosthetic leg, The New York Post reported.

However, not everyone is happy with the campaign which Vogue says will promote the Games.

So @VogueBRoficial have Photoshopped able-bodied models to be disabled (if you use that word) instead of using actual #Paralympians?! — Isabella Silvers (@izzymks) August 26, 2016

How frivolous can #VogueBrazil be, digitally altering models to look like #paralympians ? — jewelly76 (@jewelly76) August 25, 2016

Vogue Brazil photoshopping able bodied models...because Paralympian's just don't look good enough?! #BeyondWords WTF pic.twitter.com/1brdSMLWCy — Mr G (@Taffinexile) August 25, 2016

Despite the outrage, athlete Alexandre is proud of the image and posted a photo with the models on Friday.

The art director of the Brazilian edition says he is happy with the photo.

"Participating in the campaign was an honor for me. The atmosphere in the studio was total happiness and pride," Clayton Carneiro said to Vogue.

