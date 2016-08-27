Tears and turns as young models hit catwalk for Kids Show at New Zealand Fashion Week

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ About 45 young models took part in the Kids Show at New Zealand Fashion Week.

There were tears and tantrums backstage, but the promise of Denny's made sure young models put forward their best blue steel pose on the catwalk.

The children, aged between two and 10, strutted their stuff on the runway at the Kids Show at New Zealand Fashion Week on Saturday.

Designer Lucy Wildman said despite the odd backstage meltdown, the kids created a "high energy, fun show".

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ Chloe Meier, 11 months has a look around before the start of the show.

Encouraged to flaunt their personalities, the young models took to the runway with skateboards, bikes, mountain buggies, and the odd parent.

READ MORE:

* ZM host turned away from fashion show

* Best & worst dressed at NZ Fashion Week

* Teen showcases designs on the catwalk

Some of the top kids' brands designers included Little Flock of Horrors, Hello Stranger and Radicool Kids.

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ One of the young models lost a shoe on the runway.

And the models - about 45 - were sourced from families and friends.

Former model Anna Reeve and her ZM radio host husband Jay Reeve walked their social media sensation twins, know as the 'Nuggets', down the catwalk for Little Flock of Horrors.

Wildman, the brand's designer, said her own children, aged 5 and 7, have been modelling since Little Flock of Horrors began four years ago.

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ Parents lined the catwalk to catch a glimpse of the young models during the "high energy" show.

"We've got them trained up pretty well - you just have to say 'photo face' and they turn all blue steel," she said.

They were in the show too, with the "bribe of Denny's afterwards" to ensure best behaviour.

Wildman explained that kids fashion shows have a rather different backstage vibe than adult shows.

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ Blue steel poses were the name of the game on the runway.

"Little kids turn into limp fishes backstage - they need someone to pull of each sock, which gets a bit hectic when you've got to get a 4-year-old into four different outfits in 10 minutes," she said.

"I also brought a suitcase full of caramel popcorn, chocolates and juice boxes to keep them occupied behind the scenes."

The kids fashion show is in its third year, and is the only one of its kind in New Zealand.

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ Parents were part of the accessories on the catwalk.

﻿

- Sunday Star Times