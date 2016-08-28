New Zealand Fashion Week: Celebrities on the runway

DAVID WHITE Fairfax Media Swimwear hits the runway at Fashion Week

New Zealand Fashion Week has almost drawn to a close, but not before a handful of famous-ish faces took to the runway.

These are the better-known models we spied strutting their stuff this week.

READ MORE:

* Best & worst dressed: NZ Fashion Week 2016

* ZM host turned away by security at New Zealand Fashion Week

* Teen showcases design at New Zealand Fashion Week

* NZ Fashion Week 2016: Best street style trends

* Tears and turns as young models hit catwalk

MICHAEL NG/GETTY IMAGES Stan Walker, left, with designer Rochelle Goodrick and Silver Fern Maria Tutaia.

STAN WALKER

The erstwhile Australian Idol winner, who went on to be a platinum-selling recording artist, judge on The X Factor NZ, and has latterly dabbled in acting, took the stage to preview his new single You Never Know, at the Rochelle show on Friday.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Stan Walker with Silver Fern Maria Tutaia before the Rochelle show.

MARIA TUTAIA

The label's first show at New Zealand Fashion Week also featured Silver Fern Maria Tutaia, who appeared alongside designer Rochelle Goodrick and Walker himself, in the final moments of the set. The netballer's 1.88-metre frame cut a commanding figure in an off-the-shoulder white gown, which was among the garments in Goodrick's collection, Renewal.

MATILDA RICE

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Matilda Rice leads All Black Sevens players down the runway.

Meanwhile, the winner of the first season of The Bachelor NZ and brand ambassador for underwear company Jockey bravely fronted audiences in nothing but briefs and a crop top at Resene's Designer Selection Show.

Sevens team' member Sonny Bill Williams, who has not shied from being photographed in his undies in the past, was not among them, perhaps due to the torn achilles tendon he sustained in Brazil.

FIONA GOODALL/GETTY IMAGES All Black Sevens players Sam Dixon, left, Lote Raikabula, Regan Ware, The Bachelor winner Matilda Rice, centre, DJ Forbes and Scott Curry.

Rice herself was walking wounded, saying she'd been unable to work out much before the show because she had recently broken her finger.

"I've done the odd (work out) but really just tried to cut out carbs pretty much," she said.

DOMINIC BOWDEN

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ Dominic Bowden at NZFW.

The host of everything from New Zealand Idol and Dancing With The Stars New Zealand to Are You Smarter than a Ten Year Old? and The Next Great American Band took an uncharacteristically non-verbal role at this year's fashion week, walking for Working Style at the NZ Weddings Magazine show on Thursday.

His mate Colin Mathura-Jeffree, former judge of New Zealand's Next Top Model and New Zealand's Hottest Home Baker, cheered him on from the front row.

ANNA REEVE

JASON DORDAY/FAIRFAX NZ Anna Reeve with twins Oscar and Hunter.

Former model and tv presenter Anna Reeve and her ZM radio host husband Jay Reeve accompanied their social media sensation twins at the Kids Show on Saturday. The identical youngsters Oscar and Hunter, known as the "Nuggets", toddled down the runway for Little Flock of Horrors, who create chic kids' wear from merino wool. Reeve, who has alopecia, rose to international fame for her unorthodox look. She has modelled with and without wigs, and is a global ambassador for the condition.

- Stuff