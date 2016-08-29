GETTY IMAGES GETTY IMAGES GETTY IMAGES GETTY IMAGES GETTY IMAGES GETTY IMAGES GETTY IMAGES GETTY IMAGES GETTY IMAGES GETTY IMAGES GETTY IMAGES GETTY IMAGES GETTY IMAGES GETTY IMAGES GETTY IMAGES GETTY IMAGES GETTY IMAGES

THE GREAT: Look. At. God. Nicki Minaj couldn't really walk in this, but who cares when you look like that? The colour is gorgeous, the skirt is a delight, and obviously the fit is insane. Meek Mill's embroidered letterman jacket is very cool too, but the main reason he's in here is his face. That's a man who knows he's won the lottery. Minaj is in Bao Tranchi.

THE BEST BEAUTY: That crotch-high split is stressing me out, but Naomi Campbell's makeup is some of the best I've ever seen. It's by Pat McGrath, obviously. She's in charge of that glittery lip and perfect smoky eye. Aside from the slit, I'm into Campbell's dress - that pale mint doesn't get used enough, and the neckline is gorgeous.

THE GOOD: Yeah, his shirt is unbuttoned a bit lower than it strictly needs to be, but I'm very much enjoying this sleek, slightly '70s look on Future. He's picked an element (the embellished blazer) and let it do the talking, and he knows the power of a pair of Ray Bans. Nice work.

THE GOOD: This is a bit out of character for me, because I don't usually vibe on anything too busy, but I'm slightly obsessed with Hailee Steinfeld's multi-coloured macrame mini. Made by Balmain, it reminds me of one of those knitted bikinis everyone's been wearing all Northern-hemisphere summer, which isn't exactly promising, but it works. Steinfeld looks like she's having a good time, but also pretty fashion-y. Full marks.

THE GOOD: Clearly this is slightly insane, but Beyonce looks like an actual angel from heaven, so I'm into it. The dress is frothy, ethereal and dramatic, and that soft colour is killing me. Also incredible: Bey brought out the mothers of Mike Brown, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner and Oscar Grant. Making a statement while dressed like this? I won't hear any criticism.

THE PURE JOY: If you haven't listened to Chance the Rapper's recent album Colouring Book yet, please put it on immediately. It's the most fun you're going to have on a Monday afternoon by any measure. With that in mind, these beige overalls are a delight, and so is Chance's paint-splattered denim jacket. Kanye West just called him the future on stage, and I'm hoping he's right.

THE MIXED BAG: The first thing here is that Kanye West has the best and most radiant smile in the world. The second is that Kim Kardashian's dress needs to be sitting on both her shoulders, and maybe be two centimetres longer in the middle. I'm big on the layered necklaces, though.

THE GOOD: It's not strange that as a professional clothes-wearer, model Ashley Graham looks hot. Yes, naked dresses are a bit passe after at least three years of the trend, but that doesn't mean the good ones don't still work. I'm heavily into that steely grey and also her tousled hair. Maybe I'm just feeling pro-Graham because she was photographed over the weekend in a Miss Crabb summertime dress. Bless NZ fashion.

THE GOOD: Literal kiwi (and also Samoan) hero Parris Goebel is wearing E'vana Couture, and she looks incredible. This is such a cool blend of tradition and glamour. Perfect colour, too, and her fluffy ponytail is killer.

THE MOSTLY: I've definitely seen Amber Rose in outfits I liked more, but the simplicity of this is almost selling me. The black suit with her blonde hair, blue glasses and red lips and nails is super graphic and striking, but I wish the fit was a bit better through the waist and trousers. Thoughts?

THE CONSISTENT: In dark, confusing times, the sight of Heidi Klum in a mini dress is a reassuring constant. The colour palette is very much her wheelhouse, and as ever, she has some of the best legs on the planet. Is it ground breaking? No, but it doesn't need to be.

THE WILDCARD: Model Stella Maxwell is pictured here with Jeremy Scott, who made both their outfits. It's a very straight-from-the-runway look, and not exactly wearable by anyone who's not a Victoria's Secret angel, but am I wrong that those flares could be pretty cool with a white t shirt and a denim jacket?

THE FRESH-FACED: Alicia Keys wasn't kidding about giving up on makeup, and I kind of feel the same way as when someone tells me they've quit drinking. Very impressive, and something that's definitely worth thinking about, but not for me. Her dress is a bit of a sack, but I feel like she's taking a completely different aesthetic path, and who am I to tell her not to.

THE OVERCOOKED: Hailey Baldwin is wearing Georges Chakra, and while she's obviously stunning, I wish she'd calm down a bit. The whole look (hair and makeup included) is a direct lift from Kylie Jenner, and while I wish her all the best, her style isn't exactly aspirational. This just seems way too full-on for an event starting in daylight.

THE BAD: Much like Catfish Nev and his midi's open jacket (next slide, I'm apologising in advance), Farrah Abraham's little Wonder Woman costume has me demanding an explanation. Did the Teen Mom star think this was a costume party? It's not. Go get changed.

THE WORST: I hate this. Why is it happening, and for what reason? Haven't we all suffered enough in 2016? Why would Nev Schulman (Catfish host, filmaker) and his girlfriend Lauren Perlongo (works in advertising) do this to us? Pregnancy is a miracle and everything but please. This is the clothing equivalent of over-posting on Facebook about your new kid.