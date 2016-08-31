Zara have allegedly ripped someone else off - this time, it's shoes

Zara have been accused of stealing designs again.

It hasn't been a good few months for Zara. We just keep hearing more stories about them appearing to lift designs from others.

This time it's Aurora James, founder of shoe brand Brother Vellies, who's speaking out. She posted an Instagram on Tuesday showing a shoe at Zara that looks uncannily similar to her own Dhara sandal.

"Stolen from Africa," James wrote, tagging Zara into her post and using an emoji to show she wasn't happy.

BROTHER VELLIES The Brother Vellies shoe is manufactured ethically and costs US$715, Aurora James says.

The designer told Refinery29 a friend of hers texted her the picture.

"I honestly don't go into Zara, because it's not my thing and I know they knock people off a lot," she said.



ZARA The Zara shoe, priced at US$59.90, is pretty similar.

"But to see [the shoe] actually on the shelf was very disheartening. I actually felt very sick."

While the shoe looks to have been removed from Zara's website, Refinery29 reports that it was priced at US$59.90 (NZ$82.80). The Brother Vellies shoe James says it's copied from retails for US$715, but it's not just about making more money.

Brother Vellies have an emphasis on sustainable, ethical practises and James says the Zara shoe "undermines all of this effort."

"This really isn't about me as a designer – it's about the choices that we make as a company to be sustainable and the opportunities that [Zara is] taking away from other people," James tells Refinery29.

"I can come up with new ideas, and I will come up with new ideas. The point, really, is that we do things in a way that's very sustainable."

James' allegations come just months after Los Angeles artist Tuesday Bassen accused Zara of stealing her work over the course of a year.

