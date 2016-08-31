Steven Adams is obsessed with his camo jacket

FACEBOOK Looking sharp in the prime minister's office, it's Steven Adams and his definite favourite jacket.

We talk a lot in fashion about the cost per wear. Sure, that leather jacket might be $700, but it you wear it three times a week for 10 years, you're getting your money's worth in a big way.

Maybe that's what's going on with Steven Adams.

The Oklahoma City Thunder centre is, as far as I can tell, addicted to his camouflage hunting jacket. In recent days he's worn it to visit Prime Minister John Key at the Beehive, have dinner with New Zealand's only Victoria Cross-holder Willie Apiata, and pop in on some school kids in Taita.

MARK TANTRUM PHOTOGRAPHY Steven Adams, surrounded by fans and wearing his jacket in Taita.

If you go back a little further, he also wore it while fishing in a OKC video released in May. Of all those occasions, that's got to be the most appropriate from a function point of view.



That said, Apiata has worn his fair share of camo, so he probably gets it. From the looks of things, the pair dined at Brazz Steakhouse in Queenstown. They say they have a "relaxed and welcoming environment," which sounds pretty camo-friendly.

FAIRFAX NZ The jacket pops up again in Queenstown.

It'd also be a perfectly acceptable choice for visiting a sports centre, as Adams did on August 30. That was the same day he said hi to Key, which probably explains his less-than-formal choice for visiting our nation's leader.

Of course, Key's whole brand is that he's supposedly the type of bloke you could have a beer with, so he's not likely to have been offended.

I'm sure Adams owns other jackets, but who among us hasn't gotten completely hooked on one piece of clothing?

Pictured here with MP Todd Barclay, Steven Adams and his jacket enjoyed a Queenstown dinner.

This jacket is definitely more hunting camo than army surplus, and Adams has a matching cap OKC cap. He's clearly into it.

If you're seeing these pictures and thinking he's got a pretty strong look, our best guess for the jacket's origins is the outdoors brand Stoney Creek. Adams' exact model isn't on the site anymore, but this one is a bestseller at $349.99.

It's not what I'd usually think of when considering New Zealand fashion, but good on him for buying locally.

FAIRFAX NZ The camouflage factor isn't exactly going to work by the sea, but Steven Adams' choice makes a bit more sense for fishing.

