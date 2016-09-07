Nine-year-olds' clothing brand a hit at New Zealand Fashion Week

STUFF.CO.NZ Brother Sister showcases their collection at New Zealand Fashion Week.

Two nine-year-old fashion designers are glowing after praise from professionals at New Zealand Fashion Week.

Anamia Rangihaeata and Tiana Gray took a major step forward to a career in fashion as their 2016 children's summer collection, "Rainbow Explosives", graced the runway at New Zealand's biggest fashion event.

An audience of 400 fashionistas applauded the young Waiheke Island residents as they opened the Go Media Golander Show.

Theresa Rongonui Model and designer Tiana Gray's little sister Eva Gray skipping down the runway.

The duo featured alongside established designers including Ivy Blu and Rodd and Gunn.



The Waiheke Primary School pupils developed their children's label Brother Sister around the concepts of 'urban street-style' and 'versatility'.

"Island living has definitely affected how versatile the Brother Sister designs are," Rangihaeata's mother Theresa Rongonui said.

Theresa Rongonui Brother Sister models catwalk the 'Rainbow Explosives' collection.

"Living on Waiheke, children require clothing that they can wear from the beach, to a sports field or to dinner at a fancy vineyard."

The "Rainbow Explosives" collection incorporates floral patterns, bright colours and comfortable styles.

The 14-outfit collection for the runway show was designed and produced on Waiheke with the help of industry professionals, Jeanine Clarkin and Simone Aubertin.

Theresa Rongonui Model and designer Tiana Gray.

Nine Waiheke-based models aged from four to 13, sourced from family and friends, strutted the collection on the catwalk.

None of the children had modelled before and their parents say the kids were star-struck by the celebrity cast backstage.

"The experience was so exciting for the children.

"The kids were screaming as they got to meet the likes of actor Stan Walker," Rongonui said.

She said the girls received praise from established designers backstage and were swamped with inquires to purchase their designs.

"We were overwhelmed by the interest shown in buying garments."

Commercially selling their designs is a whole new chapter for Brother Sister.

"The girls now need to focus on expanding their label to an extent where there is enough product to meet this new customer demand," Rongonui said.

The next step is building their online store.

New Zealand Fashion Week representatives discovered the young designers in 2015.

The find came when the girls launched Brother Sister at the island's 'Cool for the Summer' fashion show in Onetangi.

