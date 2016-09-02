Christian Siriano on dressing all women and succeeding despite reality TV

LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS Christian Siriano, pictured here with actress Juliette Lewis, is a bit of an outsider in the fashion industry.

Fashion has a funny relationship with reality television. The industry needs it for exposure, but also seems to consider it a bit tacky.

Sure, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are two of the biggest models of the moment, but certain fashion types are very snobby about their E! Channel come-up.

Designer Christian Siriano suffered from the same exclusivity, he tells Refinery29 in a new interview. Winning Project Runway in 2008 started his career, but it also acted as a road block.

GETTY IMAGES Leslie Jones in her Christian Siriano gown for the Ghostbusters premiere. It doesn't get much better than this.

"We started at a place where the world knew me as a designer and as a brand," he says. Consumers wanted to buy his clothes, but within the industry, he struggled for recognition.



"Sometimes it would be nice to be judged the way other young brands are... It's very tough for anyone to move forward, because you don't know if you are good," Siriano told the New York Times in 2012.

REUTERS Michelle Obama at the Democratic National Convention in Christian Siriano.

"I wasn't supported by everyone in the industry at the beginning, but I was becoming successful without them - and that was probably annoying."

"It's funny, because why? If anything, it should be exciting because there are millions of people that want clothes from me. Isn't that strange?" he asked the Times.

Fast forward four years, though, and Siriano is at the top of his game. Refinery29 attributes that to his willingness to go against the industry, and dress women who don't fit sample sizes.

When Saturday Night Live stalwart and Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones said she was having trouble finding clothes for premieres, Siriano stepped in and offered a voice of support and positivity.

You'll remember the dress he ended up making for Jones - it was a bright red, off-the-shoulder showstopper. Siriano wasn't in it for the high fives though, as he explained on Twitter:

It shouldn't be exceptional to work with brilliant people just because they're not sample size. Congrats aren't in order, a change is. — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) June 29, 2016

That's the difference between Siriano and much of the fashion industry. He's interested in making women look their best, rather than making them feel like they should fit into a smaller size.

It's the way he runs his business too, Elle reports.

"In my office, all of my employees are different sizes and ages... I don't even think about it," Siriano said.

"We just don't think about it that way [in terms of size]."

His approach is working: this year he's dressed Michelle Obama twice.

If this is the new wave of red carpet style, we're absolutely here for it.

