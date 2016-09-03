Tongan flag bearer Pita Taufatofua to strut his stuff in Auckland fashion show

KAI PFAFFENBACH Flag bearer Pita Taufatofua of Tonga, leads his contingent during the opening ceremony.

Pita Taufatofua "broke the internet" when he carried the Tongan flag during the Rio 2016 Olympics opening ceremony.

Now, the 32-year-old Taekwondo athlete will showcase his male modelling prowess, strutting his stuff in a local fashion show in Auckland on Saturday night.

Taufatofua is set to make his local modelling debut at the inaugural Pacific Fusion Fashion Show in Botany, East Tamaki.

GETTY IMAGES Pita Taufatofua will strut his stuff on the catwalk in Auckland on Saturday night.

The event, hosted by stylist Nora Swann, will showcase inspired collections that embrace traditional Pacific Island motifs and Western fashion trends.

Swann told NZME that event organisers were "excited" to have the athlete and part-time model on board.

"We were right behind Pita in his lead up to Rio. We secured him as a model for our show before he broke the internet at the Olympics," she said.

"It was exciting to see him represent Tonga on the international stage and all the attention he received couldn't have happened to a nicer guy."

Taufatofua's glistening, oiled-up torso made headlines around the world, however the athlete later claimed he had no idea "how shiny" he was ahead of the Rio 2016 opening ceremony.

"(The coconut oil) was being applied to me while I was holding the flag by a lovely lady behind me," he told the Chicago Tribune in August.

"She was just lathering it on and I had to ask her to stop because my shoes were starting to slip off and it was dripping down. I didn't quite realise how much it was until I went on social media and saw how shiny I was."

Among the designers exhibiting during Saturday night's fashion show are active-wear brand Aim'n, vintage-inspired Vanessa Kelly and Wallflower.

The showcase will also feature pieces created by students from Sewtec Fashion Academy in East Tamaki.

Collections will be judged by a leading fashion panel that includes co-owner of New Zealand Fashion Week, Anna Hood.

The night's supreme winner will receive the opportunity to travel to Sydney in October, representing the competition and New Zealand in the Pacific Runway Fashion show at Darling Harbour's famed Dockside Pavilion.

