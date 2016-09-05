Texas principal says girls' crop tops are to blame for boys' bad grades

Vince Talotta/Getty Last year, at a different school, these Toronto students waged a protest against not being allowed to wear crop tops.

We don't mean any disrespect for the great state of Texas, but this could only happen there.

A high school assistant principal has blamed the low grades of his male students on crop tops worn by girls.

The comments were recorded at an assembly at Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas, Refinery29 reports.

FAIRFAX NZ School uniforms don't typically include crop tops.

Assistant principal Phil Morgante said girls should cover up at school because their bodies are distracting.

"Ladies, I know you've been working on your abs since the Olympics, right? But your shirts can't be up here. It's gotta cover the whole gut. So cover up," he said.



It's probably fair enough to ask that bellybuttons are covered during the school day - they're not exactly encouraged in most workplaces - but Morgante's next comments went further.



"Ladies, I blame you all for boys' low grades because of tight clothing. If you have tight clothing on, we're going to ask you to change," he said.

Clements High students weren't impressed.



"It's just kind of gross because he teaches teenage girls," Piper Cotton told ABC13. "Like they can blame us for them being distracted during school hours. He insisted rape culture [was] on us."

Another student, called Em, said she felt Morgante was placing boys' education above that of girls.

"He made it seem like girls are just in school as a distraction for boys, when in reality our education is just as important as theirs," she told ABC13.

The school board issued the following statement:

"During assemblies last week, when speaking about the dress code, a Clements High School administrator made comments that were inappropriate and offensive to students. These comments should not have been made, and do not represent the beliefs of Fort Bend ISD or the Clements administrative team or faculty. The comments were a failed attempt at humor and inappropriate.

"Following concerns expressed by students, the Clements principal took prompt action to address the comments and apologised to the student body.

"We have high expectations for both students and staff at Clements High School and throughout Fort Bend ISD. Our goal is to provide a safe, positive learning environment where all students feel supported and valued.

"Please know this situation is being addressed, and appropriate actions will be taken."

