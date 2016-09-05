Giulia Salemi and Dayane Mello wear extremely revealing dresses on red carpet

ALESSANDRO BIANCHI/GETTY IMAGES These dresses are designed to leave nothing to the imagination.

It must be hard to make a splash on the red carpet these days – 'naked' dresses are old news and side boob, underboob and even visible nipples have been done to death.

You have to hand it to models Giulia Salemi and Dayane Mello, then, because they've carved out new territory in the scandalous dress stakes.

Remember Bella Hadid's risque side-split dress? If one split makes a splash, then two splits double the wardrobe malfunction possibilities.

Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images The dresses look semi-decent when they are standing still – but walking is not advised.

On the red carpet in Venice for the recent premiere of TV miniseries The Young Pope, both models donned dresses with two splits dropping from the waist, making conventional underwear an impossibility.



Mello wore the more daring of the two gowns, a bright orange number so insufficient that it revealed her bikini line tan marks. It appears she also donned a C-string type thong to cover her modesty, but it didn't appear fit for the purpose intended.

Salemi's gown was fairly modest from the top up, but also fell prey to the perilous double split and flimsy, string-like underwear underneath.

Let's just say we're just glad it wasn't a blustery day in Italy!

Stuff