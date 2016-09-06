Westpac Australia to add Carla Zampatti-designed hijab to official uniform

SBS News From next year Westpac bank teller Manija Akbari will wear a new corporate hijab to work.

A hijab will enter the rotation of Westpac's official employee uniform next year.

The bank has recruited designer Carla Zampatti, a Westpac customer for half a century, to design the Muslim headwear in an effort to expand its work wear range and encourage diversity in the workplace.

The move follows other Australian businesses like Optus and the Commonwealth Bank which also incorporate hijabs – the traditional covering for the hair and neck worn by Muslim women – in staff uniforms.

It has been available to women in the Victorian police force since 2004.

At the time it was designed for just one police academy graduate, Constable Maha Sukkar. Her navy, lightweight hijab had Velcro fastenings for safety reasons, to enable its release if she was caught in a physical scuffle.

Westpac's hijab will be navy and emblazoned with a charcoal Westpac logo. It will be launched next year to coincide with the bank's 200th anniversary.

"Westpac has a long proud history of ensuring diversity and inclusion for our people, customers and communities. This is another way we can show our support for our people and ensure they feel great at work," a spokesperson told Fairfax Media.

"Feedback from staff so far is that it blends beautifully with the broader uniform."

Employees will continue to wear their own hijabs until the new uniform is released in April.

Zampatti, renowned for her show-stopping evening gowns and suiting, is no stranger to work wear.

In 2007 she designed Australia Post's corporate uniform.

Westpac's announcement follows the furore over France's controversial burkini ban, which was overturned last week after worldwide outrage and condemnation.

Westpac New Zealand spokeswoman, Hilary Marett, says it's something they are considering locally.

"These are the type of options we're considering ahead of our next uniform renewal which is due in a couple of years."

- SMH