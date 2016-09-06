Skinny models, nudity and bad jokes: Five times Kiwi brands copped criticism

ANDREA MOORE/FACEBOOK Twins Chiara and Norina Gasteiger in an image posted by Farmers on Facebook.

It's been a rough week for Farmers and Andrea Moore. A campaign image from Moore's I AM line posted on Farmers' Facebook page attracted a host of negative comments, and was subsequently deleted.

While the whole thing seems pretty rough on the models in question, it's also a case of a company's messaging not lining up with that their customers want.

This time, it came down to Farmers shoppers not responding well to an image that Andre Moore customers had no problem with.

FACEBOOK A thin mannequin at Glassons and an image of Danielle Hayes in an Auckland hairdresser have both been criticised by customers over the years.

Some other incidents are a little harder to understand, but there's a real mix. Let's take a look back.

GLASSONS' THIN MANNEQUINS

In 2014, Glassons faced criticism for using mannequins with visible ribs. Auckland university student Emily Robins took a photo of one of the models in the Albany store, saying "making people feel inadequate is the easiest way to get them to buy something."



I LOVE UGLY This image from I Love Ugly's jewellery lookbook was one of the tamer offerings.

Hallensteins Glassons Group CEO Graeme Popplewell said Glassons was conscious of the body image its mannequins put across.

The company was "always across these issues and have a good feel for what is and is not acceptable."

FAIRFAX NZ Hell Pizza said they were surprised by the backlash to this billboard.

"The key is that due to the position of the mannequin with the arm elevated and slightly twisted, the rib cage is naturally enhanced as it would be in real life," Popplewell said.

However, University of Waikato health education lecturer Debi Futter-Puati disagreed. She called the mannequin "incredibly thin" and "disturbing."

HAIR SALON'S SKINNY IMAGERY

The next year, Auckland hair salon D&M shot back at claims a model in their window looked unhealthy.

"There is nothing glamorous about this girl. It is wrong to promote or support this look," student Emma Clark wrote on Facebook at the time.

Salon owner Michael Sisaengrath said Danielle Hayes, the model in question, was "a good size 10" whose pose made her look thinner.

Hayes' agent, Ursula Dixon of Unique Model Management, said criticisms of her body were unfair.

"I personally think there are a range of body types out there and skinny shaming is just as harmful as fat shaming. That is her natural body type."

I LOVE UGLY'S 'SEXIST' ADS

On a different tack, Auckland fashion label I Love Ugly's lookbook was criticised last December for its use of naked, faceless women.

The label said the images were intended to make jewellery seem more masculine.

"Jewellery is one of those things you either love or hate on a man. We tried our best to rework something that makes a lot of males a little uneasy and turn it into something the dubious could potentially see themselves wearing," the company wrote on Facebook.

ECOYA'S NUDE MODELS

Back in 2011, the Advertising Standards Authority ruled that Ecoya could not use an image of a naked woman on a horse on a central Auckland billboard.

The brand wasn't deterred though, especially after the poster was stolen before it could be taken down.

"I don't think that's the last we'll see of that image... I think we'd like to use it again. We think it's appropriate," Ecoya executive chairman Geoff Ross said.

"We think it's got a role in the Ecoya mix but perhaps not as public a forum as a billboard on Fanshawe St."

HELL PIZZA'S RABBIT BILLBOARD

For something different again, we turn to the special Easter billboard Hell Pizza made in 2014. It was covered in the skins of 550 rabbits.

The brand has a reputation for pushing the limit with its advertising, and this one drew criticism from around the world.

"When I first saw it I was disgusted ... surely there are more clever ways of making people pay attention," said Sarah Nutbrown, who drove past the Parnell billboard daily.

Hell Pizza general manager said the brand hadn't aimed to offend, and that the skins were a byproduct.

" It's not like they have been farmed for the mere reason of creating a billboard," he said.

