Colin Mathura-Jeffree says attacks on Andrea Moore models are sad

GETTY IMAGES Colin Mathura-Jeffree at New Zealand Fashion Week in August.

Model and TV presenter Colin Mathura-Jeffree has leapt to the defence of twin sister models whose bodies were criticised on Facebook.

Chiara and Norina Gasteiger were featured in campaign shots for Andrea Moore's I AM line, which is sold at Farmers. When their picture was posted on that company's Facebook page, commenters called them "gaunt and unwell."

"You cannot look at these girls with their bones sticking out and believe that they are a good role model for a family store," Jo Austwick wrote.

ANDREA MOORE/FACEBOOK Twins Chiara and Norina Gasteiger in an image posted by Farmers on Facebook.

Mathura-Jeffree has worked with the Gasteiger twins on a movie, and says they're hard-working, healthy young women.

"I know the girls, I know them well... they're wonderful ladies, genuinely good-hearted, affectionate, open. It's really unfortunate people are taking a stab at them," he said.

"The thing is at their age - they're young - if you are skinny and lengthy, you're going to be very skinny. It's an actual body type."

PETER MEECHAM/FAIRFAX NZ Auckland based fashion designer Andrea Moore in her Ponsonby Road shop and workshop.

Commenters seemed to forget they were talking about real people, Mathura-Jeffree said.

"But what's very sad is people attacking them with phrasing like 'anorexia' and that. If you're not that person, it is hurtful."

"It seems to be alright to attack thin people for being thin, or beautiful people for being shallow and stupid. So models, who tend to be beautiful and skinny, are very attacked," he said.

"People will be offended by me saying that, but sorry, it's the truth. These girls, it's just their body type."

It was no secret that models tend to be tall and slim, but it was unfair to air frustrations about that on the Gasteiger twins.

"The fashion industry has not changed. It's built on stock sizes, and the stock size is very thin," Mathura-Jeffree said.

Mathura-Jeffree said there were practical reasons for that, and that it was also a trend that went all the way back to Coco Chanel.

"It's the business. I'm an ethnic guy who's of a particular body type, and I don't look at Dan Carter in his Jockeys and go 'I can't wear those Jockeys because I don't have the same body as him.'"

"I'm not disturbed by looking at all these magnificent bodies, and I'm not attacking them for that... Don't attack people for what you're not."

Mathura-Jeffree hoped the twins would be able to see the funny side, though the whole experience was sure to be unpleasant.

"It's been years since someone hated me for being thin and I find that very disappointing. I need someone to send me some hate mail for being thin!"

On Monday, designer Andrea Moore also voiced support for the Gasteiger twins.

"The twins are actually healthy, fun models who are busy university students... We love working with them," she said.

- Stuff