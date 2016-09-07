Kate Middleton wore a pair of $33 pants from The Gap

GETTY IMAGES Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge were visiting the Eden Project, in Cornwall.

Kate Middleton is in a weird position, style-wise. She's constantly in the public eye, and surely gets sent a lot of freebies, but since the royal family lives on the public purse, she can't be seen to be too excessive.

It means she has to both look very stylish all the time, and also not give the impression that she's wasting money.

She loves to repeat an outfit - just last week she wore an LK Bennett dress first seen in 2014 - but the Duchess also mixes it up with labels.



READ MORE:

* Best & worst dressed celebrities

* Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton tops best-dressed list

* Kate Middleton has an Olympic twin

GETTY IMAGES The Gap trousers have an ikat print, a pattern from Indonesia.

On a visit to the Eden Project in Cornwall, England with Prince William, the Duchess wore a pair of pants from The Gap that cost just US$25 (NZ$33).

That's Glassons-level pricing, and we say that as frequent shoppers at the House of G.

Chris Jackson William and Catherine show off their casual but chic style on a visit to the Island of St Martin's in the Scilly Isles.

The Gap looks to have sold out of the pants in the pattern the Duchess wore, but there are plenty of other solid colours and prints available.

It's not exactly a surprise her pair is gone - passionate royal-watchers like the folk at What Kate Wore always catch her outfits.

They note that she paired the trousers with a sold-out knit top from H&M most recently selling for US$15, and a wool blazer from Smythe. That one is still available, and goes for NZ$820.

Her shoes were from Monsoon, and her clutch was by LK Bennett.

If nothing else, this is a rare occasion where you could probably buy the exact garment a celebrity has worn.

- Stuff