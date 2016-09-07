What Kanye West's Yeezy Season 4 casting was like

SPLASH NEWS/RUPTLY The rapper and fashion designer specified he wanted "multiracial women only" for his New York runway show.

Kanye West doesn't know how to go more than 30 minutes or so without saying something that gets him some blowback.

Some of that's fair - tweeting "BILL COSBY INNOCENT" wasn't wise - and some of it's really not. People love to hate him.

His latest move was to promote a New York model casting that was only open to multiracial women. It was dicey, to say the least, and opened West up to criticism that he was excluding black women.

EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS Kanye West, pictured here with his wife Kim Kardashian, has faced a fair amount of critcism for restricting his fashion week casting to multiracial women only.

But what was the casting itself like? Sable Yong, who describes herself as "two kinds of Asian," went along and wrote about it for The Cut.



Yong showed up to New York's Jack Studios to find about 1200 women already there. Many had ignored West's instructions not to wear any makeup, she said: "Instagram eyebrows are always a dead giveaway."

They'd all put some work into their clothes, too, with "30 per cent dressed "model off-duty" style, 30 per cent 'dancer off-duty' style, and the other 40 per cent in street-style bait."

Those in heels would probably come to regret that choice. Yong spent six hours on the street, and by 1pm, she'd only moved about 15 metres up the queue.

She wrote that she was surrounded by women who had missed church and their children's birthdays to be there, and despite that, the odds were heavily stacked in favour of signed models.

"I noticed more and more models or girls who looked like runway models strutting down the street to and from the studio entrance," Yong wrote.

"At 4:40, the faceless announcer-lady, voice noticeably more hoarse, shouted something about agencies. The message traveled telephone-style down the line that anyone with an agency was invited to come forward."

Within just a few minutes, Yong wrote, the casting was closed off with staff collecting comp cards from any signed models still in the line.

I made this for the girls in line at Yeezy Season 4 casting call. SPREADING GIRL POWER AND LOVE everywhere I go!!! pic.twitter.com/RxsXgSGKhK — Samera Flowers (@nahpeach) September 4, 2016

People weren't happy - they'd been there nearly six hours - but there wasn't any negotiation.

Yong also spotted a woman protesting with a sign that read "Multiracial only = light skin only... You ain't slick, Ye."

On her stomach she'd written "They want black features, not black girls."

Fair points. Whatever your thoughts on that matter, though. six hours on a hot New York summer day seems like a long time to wait for nothing.

